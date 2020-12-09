Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stock market bull run continues, sterling faces Brexit test

Asian shares rose to a record high and U.S. stock futures gained on Wednesday as investors tracked positive news on COVID-19 vaccines and ongoing efforts to launch more fiscal stimulus. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.65%.

Reuters | Updated: 09-12-2020 11:36 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 11:36 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stock market bull run continues, sterling faces Brexit test

Asian shares rose to a record high and U.S. stock futures gained on Wednesday as investors tracked positive news on COVID-19 vaccines and ongoing efforts to launch more fiscal stimulus.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.65%. At one point the index reached 647.78, an all-time peak. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe also hit a record high.

Australian shares gained 0.61%. Japan's Nikkei rose 1.27% to approach a 29 1/2-year high. Sentiment got an added boost after Japanese data pointed to a rebound in capital expenditure. South Korean stocks also jumped by 1.6% to trade near a record high. Shares in China bucked the trend and fell 0.68% on profit taking.

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.45%, German DAX futures were up 0.37%, and FTSE futures in London added 0.48%. U.S. S&P 500 e-mini stock futures rose 0.23% after shares on Wall Street notched new record highs on Tuesday, boosted by positive vaccine news and seeming progress on U.S. stimulus talks.

The British pound was little changed before make-or-break talks on a trade deal between Britain and the European Union. "While hopes are still alive that a fresh stimulus package for the United States will be agreed on soon, it is looking less likely a Brexit deal will be made with negotiators from both sides acknowledging a deal may not be achieved," analysts at ANZ Bank wrote in a research memo.

"The next 24 hours will be critical and is likely to cause market volatility depending on what is or isn't agreed." The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.35% on Tuesday, the S&P 500 gained 0.28% and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.5%.

U.S. policymakers continued to negotiate over additional stimulus to help offset the economic impact of the pandemic while pursuing a stopgap government funding bill. Leaders in both parties remain adamant a deal must be struck but are still working through sticking points, including aid to state and local governments and business liability protections.

The steady march of positive news on COVID-19 vaccines helped lift investor spirits. Britain on Tuesday became the first Western nation to begin a wide vaccination campaign, and Johnson & Johnson reported it could obtain late-stage trial results for a single-dose vaccine in January, earlier than expected.

Meanwhile, Pfizer Inc cleared another hurdle when the U.S. health regulator released documents flagging no new safety or efficacy concerns. But the looming prospect of a "no deal" Brexit weighed on sentiment for sterling, which last traded at $1.3379 and at 90.68 pence per euro.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet Ursula von der Leyen, president of the EU's executive European Commission, for dinner in Brussels on Wednesday to try and close gaps their negotiators have struggled with for months. Against a basket of currencies the dollar sat at 90.802, which is just above a two-and-a-half-year low it hit on Friday as optimism about vaccines lured short sellers.

Highlighting the dollar's weakness, the offshore Chinese yuan strengthened past 6.5000 to reach the strongest level in more than two years. The onshore yuan also traded near its highest in more than two years. Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields edged up to 0.9394% on Wednesday. Some dealers say expectations for more fiscal spending could push yields up more in the future.

Brent crude futures fell 0.27% to $48.71 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures fell 0.24% to $45.49 following a rise in U.S. crude inventories. Spot gold fell from a two-week high to $1,858.26 per ounce as the start of vaccine treatment reduced safe harbour demand for the precious metal.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Policy intervention needed to bring smartphones to 300 mn 2G phone users: Mukesh Ambani

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday pitched for policy interventions to bring smartphones to 300 million 2G phone users in India so that they can also benefit from digital transformations. Speaking at the inaugural session of India Mobile ...

MGM to leverage AWS cloud services to reinvent its media supply chain

Leading entertainment company Metro Goldwyn Mayer MGM has partnered with Amazons cloud arm AmazonWeb Services AWS to reimagine its core media supply chain and enterprise-wide media distribution platform, the latter announced on Monday.The m...

Abu Dhabi to resume economic, tourist and entertainment activity within 2 weeks

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Committee is working with local authorities in the UAE capital to resume all economic, cultural, tourist and entertainment activities within two weeks, state Abu Dhabi Media said on Wednesday.The...

Nokia starts production of next generation 5G equipment in India

Telecom gear maker Nokiaon Tuesday said it has started production of 5G equipment in India and the equipment are being shipped to countries that are in advanced stages of deploying the next generation technology. The roll out of 5G services...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020