Left Menu
Development News Edition

Long, steady auto demand depends on economy, COVID-19 situation: Maruti Suzuki

Post-festive car sales have not been as bad as expected with pent-up demand playing a positive role, but long and steady demand in the auto industry will depend on the economy and developments around COVID-19 vaccine, according to a senior official of Indias largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2020 15:49 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 15:49 IST
Long, steady auto demand depends on economy, COVID-19 situation: Maruti Suzuki

Post-festive car sales have not been as bad as expected with pent-up demand playing a positive role, but long and steady demand in the auto industry will depend on the economy and developments around COVID-19 vaccine, according to a senior official of India's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India. ''The auto industry was expecting a large decline in consumer interest in terms of bookings and inquiries. Although there has been a decline, it is marginal and certainly not as much as the expectations or the fear that was in the industry,'' Maruti Suzuki India Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava told reporters in an interaction on Wednesday.

He added that in that sense it is a much more positive scenario post-festival than was earlier anticipated. Going by the current trends of booking and inquiries and low stock levels at the dealers and manufacturers, December should be fine, Srivastava said. According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations, passenger vehicle retail sales in November witnessed a year-on-year rise of 4.17 per cent to 2,91,001 units as Diwali-Dhanteras period led to rise in vehicle registrations, compared with 2,79,365 units in November 2019.

When asked about the road ahead, Srivastava said, ''There has been an element of pent-up demand so far. We really don't know when will it drain out.'' Therefore, he added, the fresh demand, long and steady demand in the auto industry depends completely on the fundamentals of the economy. ''There is a very high correlation between auto demand and per-capita growth.'' He said it will also depend on the sentiment surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. ''On those two factors, there is still some sort of uncertainty although we are hearing positive noises on both fronts as well,'' he said. Those were the main reasons ''why manufacturers are little apprehensive about giving forward guidance for the next quarter and beyond'', Srivastava added.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK-EU agree trusted trader scheme for N.Ireland - RTE

Britain and the European Union have agreed a trusted trader scheme to operate on the border of Northern Ireland that will ease the movement of goods after Jan. 1, Irelands state broadcaster RTE said on Wednesday.RTE reporter Tony Connelly a...

NSA Ajit Doval presents President's Police Medal to 34 CBI officers on International Anti-corruption Day: officials.

NSA Ajit Doval presents Presidents Police Medal to 34 CBI officers on International Anti-corruption Day officials....

Uganda: UNEB secures an increase of 3.8% students for final examination

The Uganda National Examination Board UNEB has secured an increase of 3.8 of students who registered for final Examinations, said Dan Odongo, Executive Secretary of UNEB, according to a report by PML Daily.As per the statement documented e...

Two small Iraqi oil wells set ablaze in 'terrorist attack', ministry says

Two wells in a small oilfield in northern Iraq were set ablaze by explosives in a terrorist attack on Wednesday but overall production from the field was not affected, the Oil Ministry and officials said Wednesday.The Oil Ministry gave no f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020