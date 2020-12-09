Left Menu
RBL Bank, ICICI Prudential join hands for bancassurance partnership

09-12-2020
There is a growing awareness among consumers about financial protection following the pandemic. Image Credit: ANI

RBL Bank and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance have joined hands under a bancassurance partnership to sell insurance policies to the bank's customers. As many as 398 RBL Bank branches across 28 states will distribute ICICI Prudential Life's protection and savings products, according to a joint press release issued on Wednesday.

The alliance will enable over 8.7 million customers of RBL Bank to access and seamlessly purchase customer-centric protection and long-term savings products of the insurance company, it added. Under the partnership, RBL Bank will distribute ICICI Prudential Life's products through its network of 398 branches spread across 28 states besides its internet and mobile banking touch-points, that distinguish the bank's multi-channel distribution network.

For ICICI Prudential Life, the partnership will deepen and further strengthen its multi-channel distribution network. ''This collaboration empowers our customers to choose from a comprehensive suite of products and plan for a financially secure future. With our strong distribution reach and digital platforms, we will be able to offer these products instantly to all our customer segments,'' RBL Bank MD and CEO Vishwavir Ahuja said.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance MD and CEO N S Kannan said this mutually beneficial tie up will further deepen company's multi-channel distribution footprint in the country. ''We believe our array of protection and long-term savings products will complement RBL Bank's offerings and enable their customers to develop a robust financial plan,'' Kannan said.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

