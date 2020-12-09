Left Menu
Major fire in book shop in South Mumbai, none hurt

The fire erupted on the ground floor Kitab Khana shop located in a four-storey Somaiya Bhavan building near Flora Fountain around 5 pm, an official said.Eight fire engines and six jetties were rushed to the spot, he said. There was no report of any injury to anyone, the civic official added.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-12-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 20:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A major fire broke out in a book shop in Fort area of South Mumbai on Wednesday evening, but nobody was reported injured in the incident, civic officials said. The fire erupted on the ground floor 'Kitab Khana' shop located in a four-storey Somaiya Bhavan building near Flora Fountain around 5 pm, an official said.

Eight fire engines and six jetties were rushed to the spot, he said. ''Around 7.30 pm, the fire was covered from all sides.

The blaze has been doused and a cooling operation is underway,'' a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) spokesperson said. ''There was no report of any injury to anyone,'' the civic official added.

