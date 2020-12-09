Left Menu
Development News Edition

Post fire, Guj govt orders closure of three chemical factories

The Ahmedabad fire brigade pressed at least 40 fire-fighting vehicles into service to douse the flames which were brought under control after four hours.Following the incident, P M Shah, state director of Industrial Safety and Health which comes under the Labour and Employment department, issued closure orders for the three units under section 402 of the Factories Act, the release stated.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 09-12-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 21:13 IST
Post fire, Guj govt orders closure of three chemical factories
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Gujarat government on Wednesday ordered the closure of three chemical manufacturing units in Vatva industrial area here following a massive fire, an official said. Jagson Colorchem, Matangi Industries and Bhavin Industries were gutted in the fire which started around 1 am.

The fire started at one of the units and spread, an official release said. The Ahmedabad fire brigade pressed at least 40 fire-fighting vehicles into service to douse the flames which were brought under control after four hours.

Following the incident, P M Shah, state director of Industrial Safety and Health which comes under the Labour and Employment department, issued closure orders for the three units under section 40(2) of the Factories Act, the release stated. While no casualties were reported in the incident, officials are conducting a thorough probe into the causes that triggered the fire, the release stated.

Officials will also check if the factories were adhering to various safety parameters under the Factories Act. ''These units will remain shut until they fulfill all the required parameters under the Act. Before granting them permission to restart the operations, we will check each and every aspect related to fire and safety,'' Shah said.

From November 26, the state government has made it mandatory for factories to acquire a fire safety NOC (No Objection Certificate), he added..

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Shah

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

McConnell says U.S. Congress still needs path forward on COVID-19 relief

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday that lawmakers were still looking for a path toward agreement on COVID-19 aid, as the U.S. House of Representatives prepared to vote on a one-week funding bill to provide more ti...

Turkish presidential spokesman says EU sanctions will not work

The European Unions draft statement regarding the imposition of sanctions on Turkey is disappointing, the Turkish presidential spokesman said on Wednesday, adding that sanctions will not work and will be counterproductive in the long run.Ib...

Three terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter were involved in terror crime cases

The three terrorists, who were gunned down in an encounter in the Tiken area of Pulwama here on Wednesday, were part of groups involved in many terror crime cases including planning and executing several major terror attacks on security for...

Cycling-Moolman-Pasio sprints to victory in inaugural Esports World Championships

South African Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio edged Australias Sarah Gigante in a thrilling final sprint to win the inaugural UCI Esports World Championships and celebrate her 35th birthday in style. Cycling on the popular Zwift training platform, t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020