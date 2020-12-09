Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow hit all-time highs on stimulus, vaccine hopes

The S&P 500 and the Dow scaled record highs on Wednesday as hopes of a working COVID-19 vaccine and fresh economic stimulus before the end of the year lifted demand for economically sensitive energy and financial shares.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-12-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 21:20 IST
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow hit all-time highs on stimulus, vaccine hopes
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The S&P 500 and the Dow scaled record highs on Wednesday as hopes of a working COVID-19 vaccine and fresh economic stimulus before the end of the year lifted demand for economically sensitive energy and financial shares. Seven of the 11 major S&P indexes were higher, with energy leading gains as crude prices climbed on hopes of a recovery in fuel demand. Oil majors Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp gained 1% in early trading.

Investors are banking on a long-awaited relief package to mitigate the economic damage from the COVID-19 pandemic that has led to millions of layoffs and overwhelmed the healthcare system. Democratic Senator Joe Manchin said he expected Democrats and Republicans to work out most of the key details of the new aid package on Wednesday.

"The market remains very optimistic that some sort of a stimulus deal would be cut before the end of the year, and that would indicate the economy may not falter or wind up in a double-dip recession," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York. Positive updates on COVID-19 vaccine development have also recently lifted Wall Street's main indexes, with investors swapping perceived safe-haven technology shares for industrial and banking stocks, which generally benefit most from an economic rebound.

On Wednesday, the S&P financials sector gained 0.3%, while industrial stocks added 0.2%. By 10:08 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 44.64 points, or 0.15%, at 30,218.56, the S&P 500 was up 4.49 points, or 0.12%, at 3,707.08, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 7.67 points, or 0.06 %, at 12,575.94.

With overall valuations now at extremely high levels, some investors worry stocks could be more vulnerable to any bad news such as unexpected setbacks in the roll-out of coronavirus vaccines or delays in stimulus. Major U.S. banks Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley Inc jumped nearly 2%, while travel stocks, which have been battered by the pandemic, also clocked sharp gains.

Delta Air Lines Inc and American Airlines Group Inc climbed 2.4% and 3.1%. Home improvement chain Lowe's Cos Inc jumped 4.9% and was among the top percentage gainers on the benchmark S&P 500 after announcing a new $15 billion share repurchase plan.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners 2.2-to-1 on the NYSE and 1.5-to-1 on the Nasdaq. The S&P 500 posted 30 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 330 new highs and four new lows.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Scientists clarify origins of pterosaurs, the dinosaur era's flying reptiles

Scientists may have solved one of paleontologys enduring mysteries - the evolutionary origins of the flying reptiles called pterosaurs that ruled the skies at the same time that dinosaurs dominated the land.Researchers said on Wednesday a p...

Italy reports 499 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, 12,756 new cases

Italy reported 499 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 634 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 12,756 from 14,842.There were 118,475 swabs carried out in the past day, down f...

Senior PLO official Ashrawi to resign, calls for Palestinian political reforms

Veteran Palestinian negotiator and womens rights advocate Hanan Ashrawi said on Wednesday she would quit her senior post in the Palestine Liberation Organization at the end of 2020, and called for political reforms. Ashrawi, 74, did not giv...

McConnell says U.S. Congress still needs path forward on COVID-19 relief

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday that lawmakers were still looking for a path toward agreement on COVID-19 aid, as the U.S. House of Representatives prepared to vote on a one-week funding bill to provide more ti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020