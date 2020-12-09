Govt to sell up to 20 pc stake in IRCTC via OFS; fixes floor price of Rs 1,367 per share

Left Menu
The government is planning to sell up to 20 per cent stake in Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp IRCTC through an Offer for Sale OFS which opens for subscription on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 22:40 IST
The government is planning to sell up to 20 per cent stake in Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp (IRCTC) through an Offer for Sale (OFS) which opens for subscription on Thursday. ''Offer for Sale in IRCTC opens tomorrow for Non Retail investors. Day 2 for retail investors. Govt. would divest 15 per cent equity with a 5 per cent green shoe option,'' Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said in a tweet.

The promoter proposes to sell up to 2,40,00,000 equity shares of IRCTC, representing up to 15 per cent stake, with an option to additionally sell 80,00,000 shares, representing 5 per cent of the total issued and paid up equity share capital, the company said in a regulatory filing. The floor price for the offer shall be Rs 1,367, it said.

Shares of IRCTC on Wednesday closed at Rs 1,618.05 apiece on the BSE, down 1.55 per cent from its previous close. In all, the promoter Government of India will sell 3.2 crore shares, which is expected to garner Rs 4,374 crore for the exchequer starved of funds due to the COVID-19 crisis.

IRCTC OFS will help the government inch forward in meeting the Rs 2.10 lakh crore disinvestment target. Of this, Rs 1.20 lakh crore will come from disinvestment of public sector undertakings and another Rs 90,000 crore from stake sale in financial institutions. The government currently holds 87.40 per cent stake in IRCTC. To meet Sebi's public holding norm, the government has to lower its stake in the company to 75 per cent.

IRCTC, the only entity authorised by Indian Railways to provide catering services, online railway tickets and packaged drinking water at railway stations and trains in India, was listed on the stock exchanges in October 2019. The company had raised Rs 645 crore through the IPO. The Union Cabinet had in April 2017 approved listing of five railway companies. While four of them -- IRCON International Ltd, RITES Ltd, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd and IRTC -- have already been listed, IRFC is likely to be put on the block this fiscal.

