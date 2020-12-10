Left Menu
Development News Edition

Research protocol on Ayurvedic treatment of COVID-19 by team of doctors from Pune, published in reputed international journal

A paper on an ayurvedic protocol designed by a team of doctors from Pune led by Dr Suresh Patankar has been published in a reputed international journal.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-12-2020 12:28 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 12:28 IST
Research protocol on Ayurvedic treatment of COVID-19 by team of doctors from Pune, published in reputed international journal
ACE Hospital. Image Credit: ANI

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): A paper on an ayurvedic protocol designed by a team of doctors from Pune led by Dr Suresh Patankar has been published in a reputed international journal. This could be the first instance where Nature's Trial Journal which is internationally accepted for validated publications in medical research, has published an Ayurvedic protocol. The journal committee of Savitribai Phule Pune University too has testified to this. This endorses the fact that, with due efforts, in the current times, ayurvedic science can easily prove to be evidence based.

The science of ayurveda mentions several remedies that could be used during a pandemic/epidemic. As there are no test parameters according to modern medicine that could validate these medicines/constituents, such medicinal constituents did not get necessary/authorized approvals. Also, most of the time clinical trials based on modern test parameters have not been conducted on such medicines. Under such circumstances the AMAI Trust and Ace Hospital, Pune took the challenge head on. The institutions since the past few years were already engaged in research on medicines of a similar kind. Many subjects were found to benefit by these medicines.

A team of doctors was constituted under the guidance of Dr. Suresh Patankar. This team comprised of Vd. Hrishikesh Rangnekar, physician Dr Kishore Suryawanshi, Dr Praveen Soni, immunity specialist Dr Kalpana Joshi and immunity scientist Dr Tejas Shah. This team designed the clinical trial protocol for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. This protocol includes almost all the internationally/globally applicable test parameters. This included tests for Viral Load (wherein the exact number of viral counts in an infected individual is determined. This test is completely different than the currently conducted RT-PCR or CT Value tests), TCell (th-1, th-2, th-17 ils-6), NK Cell, IGG, IGM, B Lymphocytes, Antibodies, D Dimer and many others.

To have such a kind of Ayush protocol on Corona published in Nature's Trial Journal is a matter of great joy. This also highlights the necessity of applying modern test parameters while conducting research in ayurveda or Ayush. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexican Senate backs tougher rules for foreign agents, with nod to U.S.

Mexicos Senate late on Wednesday approved legislation imposing tougher restrictions on foreign agents operating in the country, widely seen as a broadside against the United States after weeks of tension with Washington over counter-narcoti...

Tokyo's daily infections top 600 for first time

The number of new coronavirus infections in Japans capital have topped 600 in a day for the first time. Experts on Tokyos virus task force say the surge in infections has placed an added burden on hospitals, making it difficult for many of ...

SC to hear in Jan appeals against scrapping Roshni Act

The Supreme Court on Thursday posted for next month, hearing on appeals filed by a number of Roshni Act beneficiaries, who claim they are authorised occupants and leaseholders of Nazool land in Jammu and Kashmir. A bench headed by Justice N...

Salman Khan starts shooting for 'Antim'

Superstar Salman Khan has begun shooting for his upcoming film, Antim- The Final Truth, in which he reportedly plays a Sikh cop. Khans brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma, who also stars in the film, took to Instagram to share the Dabang...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020