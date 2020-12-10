Left Menu
Development News Edition

India, Nepal decide to resume flight services under air bubble arrangement

From the Indian side, the flights will be operated by Air India which, in normal times, had a daily flight between Delhi and Kathmandu, the sources said.Air bubble arrangement will follow medical protocols as is being done with other countries which includes RT PCR test report of 72 hours prior to travel, the source said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2020 13:31 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 13:05 IST
India, Nepal decide to resume flight services under air bubble arrangement
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

India and Nepal have decided to resume flight services between the two countries under an air bubble arrangement, sources said on Thursday. Initially, the service will start with one flight daily from each side between Delhi and Kathmandu, they said. ''We had proposed to Nepal some time back and Nepal has cleared it now,'' said a source. The sources said Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, during his recent visit to Nepal, had highlighted the importance of people-to-people connectivity in sync with the special relationship between the two countries.

The sources said the service will be started with Indians and Nepalese nationals and all those having valid Indian visa except tourist visa. People having Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) and Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) cards will also be allowed to travel. From the Indian side, the flights will be operated by Air India which, in normal times, had a daily flight between Delhi and Kathmandu, the sources said.

''Air bubble arrangement will follow medical protocols as is being done with other countries which includes RT PCR test report of 72 hours prior to travel,'' the source said. Scheduled international flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, special international passenger flights have been operating in India under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral air bubble arrangements formed between India and other countries since July.

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nokia ties up with Voda Idea to offer tech solutions for enterprises

Telecom gear maker Nokia on Thursday said it has partnered with Vodafone Idea Ltd VIL to offer technology solutions to the latters enterprise division customers. Under the collaboration, Nokia will offer fixed wireless and private wireless ...

Aluminium futures up on spot demand

Aluminium prices edged up 0.21 per cent to Rs 165.60 per kg in futures trade on Thursday as speculators built up fresh positions amid a positive trend in spot marketOn the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium contracts for December delivery ...

Former Bengal CM Bhattacharjee remains critical, says hospital

The health condition of former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee remains critical and doctors are keeping a constant vigil on him, a Woodlands Hospital bulletin said on Thursday. According to an official release, the 76-yea...

New Google Search feature provides information on authorized COVID-19 vaccines

Google has introduced a new feature on Search to keep harmful misinformation off its platform and provide quality, timely information on COVID-19 vaccines.When people lookup information for COVID-19 vaccines, Google Search will surface a li...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020