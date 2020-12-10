Snowman Logistics signs MoU with SpiceJet to transport COVID-19 vaccines

Left Menu
Integrated temperature-controlled logistics service provider Snowman and low-cost airline SpiceJet have signed a pact for jointly engaging in storage, transportation, and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines from various manufacturers across India and internationally.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 10-12-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 14:03 IST
Snowman will handle ground services and SpiceJet will provide the air connectivity.. Image Credit: ANI

Integrated temperature-controlled logistics service provider Snowman and low-cost airline SpiceJet have signed a pact for jointly engaging in storage, transportation, and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines from various manufacturers across India and internationally. Snowman will handle the ground services which includes activities like transportation to and from manufacturers, warehouses, airports and consumption points, packing, storage and warehousing,in the required temperature zones.

On the other hand, SpiceJet will provide air connectivity for temperature-controlled distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines across India as well as internationally. Snowman is the largest cold chain provider in India and provides integrated temperature-controlled warehousing transportation and distribution services. The company has facilities in Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru.

SpiceXpress, the dedicated cargo arm of SpiceJet, has come forth to take up the responsibility of seamlessly transporting the vaccine through a specialised service called Spice Pharma Pro. The airline has tied up with global leaders in cold chain solutions offering active and passive packaging with dedicated equipment to perform seamless cold chain operations.

With a dedicated fleet of 17 cargo aircraft, SpiceXpress has been preparing for the humungous task of transporting medicines, vaccines, blood samples and temperature-sensitive cargo by developing end-to-end cold chain logistics solutions. SpiceJet transported 85,000 tonnes of cargo since the lockdown in March. The airline's international cargo network now spans over 50 international destinations including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia, Uzbekistan, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, China, Myanmar, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore and Canada among others. (ANI)

