Nutanix appoints former VMware exec Rajiv Ramaswami as CEO

Cloud software solutions provider Nutanix on Thursday said it has appointed Rajiv Ramaswami as its President and Chief Executive Officer. Ramaswami succeeds co-founder Dheeraj Pandey, who had previously announced his plans to retire as CEO of Nutanix upon the appointment of a successor.

''... (Nutanix) Board of Directors has appointed Rajiv Ramaswami as President and CEO, effective Wednesday, December 9, 2020, and as a member of the Board of Directors, effective Monday, December 14, 2020,'' a statement said. Ramaswami has held senior executive roles at VMware, Broadcom, Cisco, and Nortel, after having begun his career at IBM.

In his most recent role as Chief Operating Officer, Products and Cloud Services at VMware, he co-managed VMware's portfolio of products and services. ''Rajiv is an accomplished leader with a track record of delivering a high-growth portfolio of products and services. Rajiv distinguished himself among the CEO candidates with his rare combination of operational discipline, business acumen, technology vision and inclusive leadership skills,'' Sohaib Abbasi, Lead Independent Director of Nutanix, said.

He added that the Nutanix team, under Ramaswami's leadership, is well-positioned to drive sustained growth, to improve efficiency and to advance leadership in the emerging hybrid cloud infrastructure category. Ramaswami said working closely with the Board, the management team, and more than 6,000 Nutanix employees around the world, the company will build on its strong foundation of continuous innovation, collaboration and customer delight.

''Together, we will capitalise on the significant opportunities ahead and deliver on the company's next phase of growth and value creation,'' he added..