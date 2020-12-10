Left Menu
Hong Kong stocks close lower on Sino-U.S. tensions

Hong Kong stocks closed lower on Thursday as Sino-U.S. tensions weighed, though losses were checked by upbeat lending data on the mainland. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 92.25 points, or 0.35%, at 26,410.59.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 10-12-2020 14:50 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 14:33 IST
Hong Kong stocks close lower on Sino-U.S. tensions
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

Hong Kong stocks closed lower on Thursday as Sino-U.S. tensions weighed, though losses were checked by upbeat lending data on the mainland.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 92.25 points, or 0.35%, at 26,410.59. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.69% to 10,415.72. ** Among sectors, the Hang Seng energy index and the Hang Seng IT index shed 1.4% and 0.9%, respectively.

** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was China Resources Land Ltd, which rose 4.71%, while the biggest loser was Sunny Optical Technology Group Co Ltd, which fell 3.39%. ** China said on Thursday it would revoke visa exemption treatment for U.S. diplomatic passport holders visiting Hong Kong and Macau after the United States imposed financial sanctions and a travel ban on more than a dozen Chinese officials.

** Adding to the pressure, index provider S&P DJI said it would remove A-shares, H-shares and ADRs of 10 companies, including Hikvision and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp, from all equity indices prior to the market open on Dec. 21. ** HK-listed shares of most of those companies fell, with the China State Construction International Holdings Ltd down 3.5%.

** However, upbeat lending data on the mainland helped limit the decline. ** China's new bank loans rose more than expected in November, while broad credit growth eased, as the central bank maintained an accommodative stance amid the global pandemic.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.42%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 0.23%. ** At close, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 44.46% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

