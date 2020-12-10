Left Menu
Development News Edition

EMERGING MARKETS-Forint, zloty rally on EU budget hope; sanction worries hit lira

Markets were also awaiting a monetary policy decision from the European Central Bank later in the day, with policymakers expected to unveil fresh stimulus measures to prop up the recession-hit currency bloc. However, increasing uncertainties over U.S. stimulus talks and Brexit negotiations aided safe-haven support for the dollar, putting pressure on the wider index of EM currencies , which slid further from its April 2018 highs.

Reuters | Updated: 10-12-2020 15:25 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 15:25 IST
EMERGING MARKETS-Forint, zloty rally on EU budget hope; sanction worries hit lira

The Hungarian forint and the Polish zloty extended gains versus the euro on Thursday on hopes that European Union leaders will work out a budget deal, while stalled talks over U.S. stimulus measures kept most emerging market assets under pressure. Poland and Hungary provisionally accepted a budget proposal from the German presidency and are now awaiting further approval from the Netherlands and other sceptical member states, a Polish official said on Wednesday.

The forint firmed 0.4% after it hit a near one-month high against the euro in the previous session, while the Polish zloty firmed 0.3% after it touched a three-month peak on Wednesday. Both countries had blocked 1.8 trillion euros ($2.18 trillion) in EU funding because they oppose a clause linking the release of funds to the rule of law.

"Breakthroughs in the EU budget debate may further accelerate the PLN and HUF recovery, with these two currencies likely to continue to outperform the CZK," UniCredit analysts said in a note. Markets were also awaiting a monetary policy decision from the European Central Bank later in the day, with policymakers expected to unveil fresh stimulus measures to prop up the recession-hit currency bloc.

However, increasing uncertainties over U.S. stimulus talks and Brexit negotiations aided safe-haven support for the dollar, putting pressure on the wider index of EM currencies , which slid further from its April 2018 highs. Turkey's lira weakened for a third straight day after a draft statement viewed by Reuters showed the EU will impose sanctions on more Turkish individuals and companies responsible for drilling in contested waters in the Mediterranean.

"There has been some weakening of Turkey's lira which can be ascribed to this," said Jakob Christensen, head of EM research at Danske Bank. "What maybe more concerning is the fact that Europe intends to reach out to U.S. president-elect Biden to have him getting involved on their side. If the U.S. turns on the rhetoric against Turkey that would be more of an issue."

Investors shrugged off data showing Turkey's unemployment rate dipped to 12.7% in August-October versus the previous period. Mining major South Africa's rand held steady after data showed its current account swung into a huge surplus in the third quarter, as exports jumped following the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

MSCI's EM equities index fell 0.5% fell after a seven-day run of gains, as Asian markets were hit hard by fresh escalation of tensions between Washington and Beijing. For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2020, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2020, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see For RUSSIAN market report, see

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan plans vaccine freezer buying binge as Tokyo reports record cases

Japan said on Thursday it will buy 10,500 deep freezers to store novel coronavirus vaccines as it prepares for the extraordinary task of protecting its people, while the capital, Tokyo, reported a record number of new infections. Japan, wit...

Coal India e-auction sale rises 77% to 68 MT during Apr-Nov

State-owned Coal India Ltd CIL on Thursday said it has registered a 77 per cent growth in e-auction sales, under five windows, at 68.3 million tonnes MT during the April-November period of the ongoing fiscal. The upsurge in the booked or al...

U.S. senators seek possible sanctions over Ethiopia conflict abuses

Two U.S. senators have called on their government to consider imposing sanctions on any political or military officials found to be responsible for human rights violations during a month of conflict in Ethiopias northern Tigray region.The p...

Pack up time for Abhishek Bachchan starrer 'Bob Biswas' as shoot finishes

The makers of Abhishek Bachchan and Chitrangada Singh starrer crime thriller Bob Biswas announced on Thursday that the shooting for the film got completed last night in Kolkata. Bob Biswas, which is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020