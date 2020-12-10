Left Menu
EU presents contigency measures on Brexit, Commission chief says

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 10-12-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 15:38 IST
EU presents contigency measures on Brexit, Commission chief says
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@Ursula von der Leyen)

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday she had laid out measures to cope if Britain and the European Union fail to agree a trade deal by Dec. 31.

The measures would allow smooth air and road travel for the next six months, among other measures, von der Leyen said.

"Our responsibility is to be prepared for all eventualities," she said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Japan plans vaccine freezer buying binge as Tokyo reports record cases

Japan said on Thursday it will buy 10,500 deep freezers to store novel coronavirus vaccines as it prepares for the extraordinary task of protecting its people, while the capital, Tokyo, reported a record number of new infections. Japan, wit...

Coal India e-auction sale rises 77% to 68 MT during Apr-Nov

State-owned Coal India Ltd CIL on Thursday said it has registered a 77 per cent growth in e-auction sales, under five windows, at 68.3 million tonnes MT during the April-November period of the ongoing fiscal. The upsurge in the booked or al...

U.S. senators seek possible sanctions over Ethiopia conflict abuses

Two U.S. senators have called on their government to consider imposing sanctions on any political or military officials found to be responsible for human rights violations during a month of conflict in Ethiopias northern Tigray region.The p...

Pack up time for Abhishek Bachchan starrer 'Bob Biswas' as shoot finishes

The makers of Abhishek Bachchan and Chitrangada Singh starrer crime thriller Bob Biswas announced on Thursday that the shooting for the film got completed last night in Kolkata. Bob Biswas, which is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment an...
