Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) on Thursday said its subsidiary, HGS AxisPoint Health, has partnered with Parkland Community Health Plan (PCHP) to provide disease management services to about 1.95 lakh Medicaid beneficiaries in North Texas. HGS and PCHP will begin the implementation process this month, with operations slated to launch in January 2021, a statement said.

''Our analytics, clinical expertise, program communications and care management will help identify and address PCHP's most impactable asthmatic and diabetic members. This is an opportunity to support PCHP's members by changing behaviour to improve their health and reduce medical expense,'' Zac Fritz, CEO of HGS AxisPoint Health, said. The disease management program is a care management service that will bring PCHP additional cost savings through lower cost of care. The programs focus intensively on a member's gaps in care that, left open, result in high-cost near-term events and poorer health outcomes.

**** *upGrad partners UK's University of Essex to bring 72 programmes to Indian workforce Edu-tech platform upGrad on Thursday said it has become a recognised enrollment partner to UK's University of Essex. As part of the partnership, 72 undergraduate and postgraduate online programmes will be delivered through the Kaplan Open learning (KOL), which is an academic/academy partner to the University, a statement said.

upGrad will be facilitating the enrollment process for learners in India, along with international territories like Africa, Middle East, South East Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, it added. The cohort is scheduled to commence in January 2021, the statement said.

ImagineAR, an augmented reality company that helps sports teams, entertainers and businesses create mobile phone AR campaigns, on Thursday said it has signed an agreement with singer Ananya Birla to spearhead the ImagineAR consumer launch in India. With over 350 million streams of her songs on streaming platforms, Ananya is a multi-platinum selling English singer in India. ''Ananya is truly a role model for today's women as a successful singer, entrepreneur and mental health advocate. We are proud and honoured to be represented by Ananya as ImagineAR expands into the Indian consumer marketplace,'' Alen Paul Silverrstieen, CEO of ImagineAR, said. Ananya said technology plays a pivotal role in having one's music reach a wider audience.

**** *Scripbox makes strategic investment in Mitraz Financial Digital wealth management platform Scripbox on Thursday said it has made strategic investment in Mitraz Financial to expand their area of expertise. Mitraz Financial is a Sebi-registered investment advisor providing personalised financial advisory services to high net-worth and ultra-high net worth individuals. The move will strengthen and expand Scripbox's presence in the rapidly growing wealth management domain in India and deepen Mitraz Financial's existing capabilities for efficiency and scale, Scripbox said in a statement.