Left Menu
Development News Edition

Peru mine workers join in protests, cutting off some major highways to Lima

Meanwhile, protesting farmworkers continued to cut off transit on the main highway north and south of Lima, snarling traffic, leaving hundreds of buses and tractor trailer trucks carrying fresh fruit stranded and one protester dead as of Thursday. Peru's Congress said it planned on Friday to debate the repeal of a long-standing agrarian promotion law that farm workers say is unjust.

Reuters | Lima | Updated: 10-12-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 21:28 IST
Peru mine workers join in protests, cutting off some major highways to Lima
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Workers from the Doe Run Peru mine complex joined a growing group of farmworkers in blocking major highways throughout the Andean nation, ratcheting up pressure on newly appointed interim President Francisco Sagasti. Hundreds of union members from the Doe Run Peru metallurgical plant located in the Andean town of La Oroya blockaded a highway critical to the supply of food to the capital Lima, demanding the government turn over management of the mining complex.

Several governments have pledged, but failed, to revamp the liquidated mine after it was mothballed in 2009 amid spiraling debts that prevented its former owners from completing a modernization program and environmental cleanup. The plant is now owned by Doe Run Peru, a private company administered by its creditors, including the Peruvian government.

"We want to be given the management of the company after the failure of the government and its liquidation committee to sell the complex to a new operator," the leader of the La Oroya workers union, Luis Castillo, told Reuters. Meanwhile, protesting farmworkers continued to cut off transit on the main highway north and south of Lima, snarling traffic, leaving hundreds of buses and tractor trailer trucks carrying fresh fruit stranded and one protester dead as of Thursday.

Peru's Congress said it planned on Friday to debate the repeal of a long-standing agrarian promotion law that farm workers say is unjust. President Sagasti announced that he also planned to submit to Congress a bill that would update the existing law, but not replace it altogether. Sagasti reiterated his call for security forces to act with prudence following the death of the protester on Thursday.

"I have instructed the Minister of the Interior to take charge of police operations, which must be carried out according to constitutional and legal provisions to restore internal order and social peace," Sagasti said on Twitter.

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dalit's death after being thrashed for touching food: two held

Two persons were arrested in Madhya Pradeshs Chhatarpur district on Thursday for allegedly beating up a Dalit man for touching their food which led to his death, an official said. Bhura Soni and Santosh Pal are accused of brutally thrashing...

Sweden sets new daily COVID case record, says ICU beds not full

Sweden, whose unorthodox pandemic strategy placed it in the global spotlight, registered a new record number of daily COVID-19 cases on Thursday, though it said it still has spare bed capacity in hospital intensive wards.The Stockholm regio...

Biden taps Susan Rice as top domestic policy adviser amid flurry of moves

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden chose Susan Rice, who was national security adviser to former President Barack Obama, on Thursday to lead the White Houses domestic policy council as part of a flurry of appointments to his developing administ...

Mexico to investigate Vitol bribe allegations, president says

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday his government will investigate allegations bribes were paid by the U.S. subsidiary of the worlds largest independent oil trader Vitol to state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos Peme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020