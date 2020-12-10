ECB stimulus delivered, euro zone bond yields edge back up

Southern European bond yields rose from record lows, leading a rise in euro-area borrowing costs on Thursday after the European Central Bank delivered a fresh stimulus package that appeared to be broadly in line with market expectations. The ECB increased the overall size of its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) by 500 billion euros to 1.85 trillion euros and extended the scheme by nine months to March 2022.

In addition, it extended to June 2022 - by one year - the period during which banks can access cheaper funds under their Targeted Longer-Term Refinancing Operations (TLTRO). ECB officials had made clear for weeks that more easing was coming, so bond yields edged higher following the news.

"Today the ECB sent a clear message; we do not want to rock the boat," Andreas Billmeier, sovereign research analyst at Western Asset said. He noted the ECB was clearly willing to spend up to another 500 billion euros to combat the coronavirus damage while the nine-month PEPP extension was longer than the market expected.

"This, together with additional bank financing operations at extraordinarily low rates, should, in our view, ease concerns about the outlook for Europe," he added. Southern European bond yields nudged up from record lows hit before the ECB meeting.

Italian 10-year government bond yields were little changed in late trade at around 0.53%, off record lows at 0.50% hit earlier. Its Spanish and Portuguese 10-year yields a touch higher, rising from record lows at 0.005% and -0.03% respectively. Bond spreads remained tight with the Italian/German 10-year yield gap at around 113 bps.

ECB policymakers disagreed on the size of their new pandemic-fighting programme at Thursday's meeting before settling on half a trillion euros of additional bond purchases, two sources told Reuters. German Bund yields meanwhile nudged up from a one-month low hit in early trade at -0.63%, while yields on other higher rated euro area bonds were a touch higher.

The overall selloff in bond markets was modest as ECB chief Christine Lagarde noted that inflation remained disappointingly low. After ticking along at 1.0% next year, the ECB said inflation was now seen barely rising to 1.1% in 2022, down from an earlier forecast of 1.3%.

"Overall I would say the ECB was pretty close to consensus with maybe a slight dovish edge on the duration of facilities," said Antoine Bouvet, senior rates strategist at ING. "The 1.4% 2023 inflation forecast is also a hint that more easing will be required so I do not see strong ground for markets to be disappointed by today's meeting."

Lagarde also mentioned the euro's appreciation as a negative for inflation and pledged to "monitor it very carefully". The currency is up 8% this year versus the dollar. The single currency rose after the ECB meeting however, as the dollar weakened in reaction to lacklustre U.S. economic data. By 1620 GMT it stood 0.3% firmer at $1.2115.

European shares were down 0.2% in late trade.