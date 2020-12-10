Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two local firms win gold in India's first LGBT+ work equality index

By Annie Banerji NEW DELHI, Dec 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Two Indian firms, the Godrej Group and Hindustan Unilever, were named top employers for LGBT+ people on Thursday, in the country's first workplace equality index, launched two years after it decriminalised gay sex. The other 19 gold award winners - with LGBT+ inclusive policies such as gender neutral bathrooms and health insurance for same-sex partners - were all international firms, including tech giant Microsoft and services company Accenture.

Reuters | Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 23:10 IST
Two local firms win gold in India's first LGBT+ work equality index
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

By Annie Banerji NEW DELHI, Dec 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Two Indian firms, the Godrej Group and Hindustan Unilever, were named top employers for LGBT+ people on Thursday, in the country's first workplace equality index, launched two years after it decriminalised gay sex.

The other 19 gold award winners - with LGBT+ inclusive policies such as gender neutral bathrooms and health insurance for same-sex partners - were all international firms, including tech giant Microsoft and services company Accenture. Hindustan Unilever is the Indian subsidiary of the British consumer giant.

"We are all in early stages of the inclusion journey in India," said Parmesh Shahani, head of Godrej India Culture Lab, which hosts events to encourage diverse thinking, and is part of the conglomerate, which includes chemicals and property firms. "I am happy that so many companies are coming together to go on this journey together, learn from each other and share best practices with each other, so that we may all push each other to do more," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

In the index of 52 award-winning companies, 67% were international, 17% were Indian and the remainder chose to remain anonymous. India's Tata Steel was one of the four Indian silver award winners, winning praise for its decision to rename "paternity leave" as "newborn parent leave", which it offers to same-sex, trans and single male parents.

The index - by British LGBT+ advocacy group Stonewall, India's LGBT+ rights Keshav Suri Foundation and LGBT+ inclusion consultancy Pride Circle - came after the country's top court scrapped a colonial-era ban on gay sex in 2018. The verdict not only allowed a nascent gay culture to come into the open, but also saw large Indian companies rush to offer LGBT+ benefits and workplace support such as leave for sex reassignment surgeries and sensitising employees.

Research suggests firms that promote LGBT+ equality in the workplace tend to also have improved employee recruitment and retention, better consumer perceptions and higher profitability and productivity. Dilip Chenoy, secretary general of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, urged more domestic companies to participate in the index next year, saying it would help "move the needle towards diversity and inclusion".

"Such inclusion is not necessarily from a humanitarian sense, but it also makes immense business sense," said Chenoy. "We need to make acceptable work environments where all employees feel respected, valued and involved irrespective of who they are."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

1 held for abducting child

A three-month-old child was allegedly abducted in Uttar Pradeshs Sambhal district while he was sleeping outside his house, police said on ThursdayActing on a complaint from the family, the suspect was nabbed with the help of locals at Munda...

Ahead of Brexit, miles of trucks stack up near southern English port

Trucks heading towards the English port of Dover were stacked up for miles on Thursday, just three weeks before Britain exits the European Unions orbit, a Reuters photographer said.Reuters pictures showed truck queues snaking into the night...

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for coronavirus

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres said on Thursday that she had tested positive for the coronavirus but was feeling fine.The American comedian said on Twitter that all her close contacts had been notified. I want to let you all know that I tes...

16 policemen, including 2 ASIs, suspended for 'colluding' with sand mafia in Jaipur

The Jaipur police suspended 16 of its personnel, including two assistant sub-inspectors and as many head constables, on Thursday for allegedly colluding with the sand mafia. On getting information about illegal sand transportation, the Jaip...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020