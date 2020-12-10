Left Menu
Puducherry will soon become popular tourist destination: Bedi

PTI | Pune | Updated: 10-12-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 23:15 IST
Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Pune, Dec 10 (PTI)Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Dr Kiran Bedisaid here on Thursday that the Union Territory will soon catch on as a popular tourist destination. ''In immediate future, Puducherry will become a favorite tourist destination of India, as the central government has invested a lot of money for improving its infrastructure,'' she said at a virtual event.

Bedi was delivering an online lecture on the topic ''Perseverance- Instances from My Life'', organisedas part of the Symbiosis Golden Jubilee Lecture Series. ''What you think, you become. It totally depends on where you spend your time and energy,'' the former IPS officer said.

''If you spend it on positive things you will get benefits out of it and if you spend it on negative things you will suffer,'' she said. A person should choose a profession that makes him or her happy, Bedi advised.

''Your profession should be an extension of your own,'' she added..

