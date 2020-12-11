Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall Street shakes off labor market data with stimulus in focus

Major averages closed on Thursday with a rebound from early lows as investors looked for signs of progress in fiscal stimulus talks to support the economy after labor market data showed a jump in jobless claims. Stocks on Wall Street opened lower on the heels of weekly initial jobless claims data that spiked by 137,000 to a seasonally adjusted 853,000, well above expectations for 725,000 and the highest level since mid-September, underscoring the need for fresh stimulus measures to support a flagging economy.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-12-2020 02:34 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 02:31 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street shakes off labor market data with stimulus in focus
Representative Image Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures

Major averages closed on Thursday with a rebound from early lows as investors looked for signs of progress in fiscal stimulus talks to support the economy after labor market data showed a jump in jobless claims.

Stocks on Wall Street opened lower on the heels of weekly initial jobless claims data that spiked by 137,000 to a seasonally adjusted 853,000, well above expectations for 725,000 and the highest level since mid-September, underscoring the need for fresh stimulus measures to support a flagging economy. But equities moved well off lows that saw the S&P 500 down as much as 0.75% after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said talks between Republican and Democratic senators on COVID-19 relief were making "a lot of progress" with more discussions expected in the day.

"The competing narrative of the virus is here, it is worse, the natural pullback of the economy because of that and the lack of uncertainty around the timeline and magnitude of the package is going to be a daily struggle with pretty volatile moments in the interim," said Keith Buchanan, senior portfolio manager at Globalt Investments in Atlanta. "If this is the start of a trend, we will test the capacity of the market to remain optimistic by looking past a really tough environment that is on the ground right now."

Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 63.36 points, or 0.21%, to 30,005.45, the S&P 500 lost 4.55 points, or 0.12%, to 3,668.27 and the Nasdaq Composite added 67.66 points, or 0.55%, to 12,406.61. Airbnb Inc's shares opened at $146 in their debut, far above the initial public offering (IPO) price of $68 apiece, raising $3.5 billion for the home rental firm. The offering comes on the heels of a blowout debut for Wednesday's high profile IPO DoorDash.

The S&P energy index hit a six-month high as Brent crude prices surged above $50 a barrel for the first time since early March. The group has surged about 36% this quarter, the best performing of the 11 major S&P sectors, as investors have looked to names that could benefit from an economic reopening. The faltering labor market recovery and the recent surge in COVID-19 infections have piled pressure on policymakers to come up with another rescue package, as most of the government financial aid for Americans and businesses has dried up.

A U.S. Senate vote on a stopgap measure to keep the government running could slip to the Friday deadline, said the Senate's number two Republican, John Thune. The measure would give lawmakers time to work out a larger spending package and coronavirus relief, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi raised the possibility talks could drag on through Christmas. Also in focus was a meeting of outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) later in the day, to decide whether to recommend that the agency authorize Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.

Some officials said vaccinations could begin as soon as this weekend if the FDA consented.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall Street shakes off labor market data with stimulus in focus

Major averages closed on Thursday with a rebound from early lows as investors looked for signs of progress in fiscal stimulus talks to support the economy after labor market data showed a jump in jobless claims.Stocks on Wall Street opened ...

$1.44 billion plan to respond to Venezuela refugee and migrant needs

Many refugees, migrants and their host communities now face multiple challenges that have worsened their already precarious situation, the agencies said.80 of 5.4M refugees and migrants from are hosted by Latin American and Caribbean cou...

UK's Johnson says 'strong possibility' of no-deal split in EU trading ties

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday there was a strong possibility Britain and the EU would fail to strike a new trade deal, but vowed to do whatever he could to avoid a tumultuous split in three weeks.The European Union a...

U.S. COVID-19 deaths smash daily record, spurring pleas to trim back Christmas

The daily U.S. COVID-19 death toll has surpassed 3,000 for the first time, prompting pleas for Americans to scale back Christmas plans even with vaccines on the cusp of winning regulatory approval. COVID-19 deaths reached 3,253 on Wednesday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020