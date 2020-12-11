Left Menu
Development News Edition

5 bicyclists killed, 4 injured in crash on Nevada highway

The group reportedly was on an informal ride to celebrate one of the bicyclists retirement.Video from the scene showed a white box truck stopped on the side of the highway with front-end damage..

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-12-2020 03:12 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 03:10 IST
5 bicyclists killed, 4 injured in crash on Nevada highway
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

At least five bicyclists were killed and four others injured in a crash involving a box truck on US Highway 95 north of Searchlight, Nevada Highway Patrol officials have said. Authorities said the truck driver remained on the scene and commercial units were called to inspect the vehicle's brakes, tires and overall function following the 9:40 am crash on Thursday.

Nevada Department of Transportation spokesman Tony Illia said the truck allegedly hit a vehicle that was following the group of about 20 bicyclists. The group reportedly was on an informal ride to celebrate one of the bicyclist's retirement.

Video from the scene showed a white box truck stopped on the side of the highway with front-end damage..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

States assail 'bogus' Texas bid to overturn U.S. election at Supreme Court

Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin on Thursday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to reject a lawsuit filed by Texas and backed by President Donald Trump seeking to undo President-elect Joe Bidens election victory, saying the case has ...

Pemex's trading arm suspends business with Vitol amid U.S. bribery probe

The commercial arm of Mexican state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos Pemex has temporarily suspended business with the worlds largest independent oil trader Vitol, which is the subject of a U.S. bribery investigation, according to a letter s...

Disney announces big expansion of Marvel and Star Wars on Disney+

Walt Disney Co on Thursday disclosed an aggressive expansion of the Marvel and Star Wars franchises on its Disney subscription streaming service. The entertainment conglomerate said it plans to release 10 new TV series in each of the two fr...

Four finalists compete for Time's Person of the Year for 2020

Time Magazine names its Person of the Year for 2020 on Thursday, choosing the winner from nominees that include healthcare workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic, the racial justice movement and two U.S. presidential election winners. The n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020