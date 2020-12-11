Left Menu
Development News Edition

Domestic passenger vehicle wholesales rise nearly 13 pc in Nov on festive demand: SIAM

We have witnessed an increase in wholesale numbers in the month of November, where passenger vehicles grew by 12.73 per cent and two-wheelers by 13.43 per cent over the corresponding month of last year, primarily on account of the festive season, SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon said.The retail sales of two-wheelers lag behind the wholesale sales numbers but would even out over a period, as original equipment manufacturers OEMs engage with their dealers, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2020 11:05 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 10:51 IST
Domestic passenger vehicle wholesales rise nearly 13 pc in Nov on festive demand: SIAM
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Passenger vehicle wholesales in India increased by 12.73 per cent to 2,85,367 units in November as against 2,53,139 units in the same month last year riding on the back of festive demand, auto industry body SIAM said on Friday. According to the latest data by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), two-wheeler sales rose 13.43 per cent to 16,00,379 units, compared with 14,10,939 units in the same month last year.

Motorcycle sales were at 10,26,705 units as against 8,93,538 units in November 2019, up 14.9 per cent. Scooter sales were also up by 9.29 per cent at 5,02,561 units from 4,59,851 units in the same month last year.

Three-wheeler sales, however, declined by 57.64 per cent to 23,626 units last month as against 55,778 units in November 2019. ''We have witnessed an increase in wholesale numbers in the month of November, where passenger vehicles grew by 12.73 per cent and two-wheelers by 13.43 per cent over the corresponding month of last year, primarily on account of the festive season,'' SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon said.

The retail sales of two-wheelers lag behind the wholesale sales numbers but would even out over a period, as original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) engage with their dealers, he added. ''While the festive season brought back some fervor in specific segments, the overall economic scenario would determine the industry's performance going forward,'' Menon noted.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Australia's NRL introduces two-point drop goals to speed up game

Australias National Rugby League NRL will introduce two-point drop goals for shots outside of 40 metres as part of sweeping rule changes aimed at speeding up play. Drop goals, also known as field goals in the NRL, are worth only one point s...

Taiwan commissions new coast guard ships to bolster defences

Taiwan commissioned the first of a new fleet of coastguard ships on Friday, an advanced catamaran that can be armed with missiles during war, as the island bolsters its defences in the face of what it sees as a growing threat from Beijing.P...

Rick and Morty Season 5: Creators talk on upcoming episodes, team’s working on Season 7

Fans are happy as Rick and Morty Season 5 is already under production. Rick and Morty lovers must remember that the imminent fifth season is likely to take at least 1.5 to 2 years since the previous season dropped its finale based on the ti...

Study details first artificial intelligence tool to help labs rule-out COVID-19

A recent study conducted with collaborators from the University of Vermont and Cedars-Sinai describes the performance of Biocognivs new AI-COVID software. The team found high accuracy in predicting the probability of COVID-19 infection usin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020