Left Menu
Development News Edition

China stocks post biggest weekly loss in 11 on Sino-U.S. tensions

China's blue-chip stocks fell for a fifth straight session on Friday to post their biggest weekly loss in 11 weeks, as a flare-up in Sino-U.S. tensions and worries about policy tightening dented risk appetite.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 11-12-2020 13:14 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 13:14 IST
China stocks post biggest weekly loss in 11 on Sino-U.S. tensions

China's blue-chip stocks fell for a fifth straight session on Friday to post their biggest weekly loss in 11 weeks, as a flare-up in Sino-U.S. tensions and worries about policy tightening dented risk appetite. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1% to 4,889.63, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.8% to 3,347.19.

** For the week, the CSI300 index declined 3.5% in its worst weekly performance since late September. ** S&P Dow Jones Indices on Thursday became the second major index provider to remove some Chinese companies from its index products following a Trump administration executive order, in the latest market disruption from persistent Sino-U.S. tensions. ** FTSE Russell made a similar move last week, while rival index publisher MSCI is expected to follow suit.

** Shares of the 10 companies which will be removed from S&P DJI equity indexes, including Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co Ltd, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) and China Communications Construction Co , all fell on Friday, though modestly. ** In another sign of rising tensions, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Thursday it had begun the process of revoking China Telecom's authorization to operate in the United States.

** Investors are also concerned that Beijing could start tightening monetary policies amid a robust economic recovery and surging commodity prices, though analysts do not see any major policy reversals any time soon. ** "A-share sentiment will likely stay range-bound for the rest of year amid rising signals of potential policy tightening and U.S.-China tension uncertainty," Morgan Stanley wrote in a note. ** Chinese stocks fell across the board. Shares of Chinese retailer Suning.com Co slumped 5.5% to a more than 10-year low amid lingering concerns over its financial health.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain wants a Brexit trade deal but will survive no matter what, minister says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to get a Brexit trade deal and there is a still a chance of getting one but he will not back down on the two main outstanding issues, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said on Friday.Still, I think, ...

Hina Nagarajan to take over as USL's Managing Director and CEO

United Spirits Ltd USL has said that Hina Nagarajan, currently Managing Director for its Africa regional markets, will be the CEO designate from April 1 next year. From July 1, she will take over as Managing Director and CEO of USL and also...

Festive demand lifts domestic passenger vehicle sales by nearly 13 pc in Nov: SIAM

Passenger vehicle wholesales in India increased by 12.73 per cent to 2,85,367 units in November as against 2,53,139 units in the same month last year riding on the back of festive demand, auto industry body SIAM said on Friday. According to...

UPDATE 3-Congo Parliament ousts speaker, confirming shift in power balance

The Democratic Republic of Congos lower house of Parliament voted on Thursday to remove its speaker, handing President Felix Tshisekedi a major victory in a power struggle with his predecessor and coalition partner Joseph Kabila. The vote w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020