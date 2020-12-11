Left Menu
Development News Edition

ECB's Villeroy says financing conditions focus of latest stimulus decision

Villeroy, who is also head of France's central bank, said on BFM Business radio that the aim was not "to invest a certain amount each month, but rather a result", which is favourable financing conditions for the economy. "We will do less if the financing conditions remain favourable like today.

Reuters | Updated: 11-12-2020 13:41 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 13:41 IST
ECB's Villeroy says financing conditions focus of latest stimulus decision

The European Central Bank is targeting favourable financing conditions rather than pumping a given amount of liquidity into the economy with its latest stimulus decision, ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Friday.

The ECB said on Thursday it was increasing the overall size of its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) by 500 billion euros to 1.85 trillion euros. It extended the scheme by nine months to March 2022. Villeroy, who is also head of France's central bank, said on BFM Business radio that the aim was not "to invest a certain amount each month, but rather a result", which is favourable financing conditions for the economy.

"We will do less if the financing conditions remain favourable like today. If the opposite is needed, we will do more," he said. Villeroy also said that the ECB was keeping a close eye on the exchange rate with the euro trading at its highest level since April 2018.

"We do not have an exchange rate target ... but we have a strong vigilance about the effects of the exchange rate on inflation. We are ready as a result of this vigilance to use all our instruments," Villeroy said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India's rank slips 7 places at 54th in terms of housing prices appreciation globally

Indias rank slipped 7 places to 54th in terms of appreciation in residential prices as rates fell 2.4 per cent year-on-year during the July- September quarter, according to property consultant Knight Frank. India is at 54th position amongst...

London stocks retreat as Brexit hangs in balance

London-listed shares fell on Friday on fears of a tumultuous no-deal Brexit in three weeks, while GlaxoSmithKline was subdued after announcing a delay in its efforts to develop a COVID-19 vaccine. The blue-chip FTSE 100 shed 0.8, led by dec...

Have not received any reply from farmers on govt proposal, says Union Agriculture Minister

Amid the ongoing farmers protest against the farm laws, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said that the Central government has sent their proposal to the farmers union, adding that they have discussed it but have not respo...

Copper futures fall on weak demand

Copper futures on Friday slipped by Rs 5.10 to Rs 601.10 per kg as participants cut down their positions amid muted demand in domestic marketOn the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for December delivery eased by Rs 5.10, or 0.84 p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020