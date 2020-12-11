Gold declines Rs 102; silver marginally lower

Gold prices declined Rs 102 to Rs 48,594 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday, according to HDFC Securities. The precious metal had closed at Rs 48,696 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver dipped marginally by Rs 16 to Rs 62,734 per kg, from Rs 62,750 per kg in the previous trade. In the international market, both gold and silver were trading flat at USD 1,836 per ounce and USD 23.92 per ounce.

''Gold prices witnessed range-bound trading on mixed global cues as investors are awaiting the US stimulus,'' HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said..