Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rupee settles 2 paise higher at 73.64 against US dollar

On Thursday, the rupee snapped its two-day winning streak to close 9 paise lower at 73.66 against the US dollar.Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenbacks strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.12 per cent higher at 90.93.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-12-2020 16:02 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 16:02 IST
Rupee settles 2 paise higher at 73.64 against US dollar

The rupee traded in a narrow range and settled for the day 2 paise higher at 73.64 against the US dollar on Friday, tracking recovery in doemstic equities towards the fag-end of the session. At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 73.65 against the US dollar and witnessed an intra-day high of 73.56 and a low of 73.71.

The local unit finally closed at 73.64 against the American currency, registering a rise of 2 paise over its previous close. On Thursday, the rupee snapped its two-day winning streak to close 9 paise lower at 73.66 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.12 per cent higher at 90.93. ''Due to coronavirus widespread, the dollar is loosing its safe haven properties and is keeping USDINR spot below the psychological level of 74. Also, next week is the Fed policy and we expect Powell to update the forecasts for growth and inflation along with dovish stance,'' said Rahul Gupta, Head of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.

Gupta further noted that ''the downside risks to 'no deal' Brexit will keep dollar bulls intact, so unless the spot doesn't consistently trade above 74, the trading range would continue to be 73.25-74. If 74 breaks then prices can surge towards 74.20 zone''. On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 139.13 points or 0.30 per cent higher at 46,099.01, while the broader NSE Nifty jumped 35.55 points or 0.26 per cent to 13,513.85.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 2,259.98 crore on a net basis on Thursday, according to exchange data. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.46 per cent to USD 50.52 per barrel.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kumble says tough ask without Kohli if India don't win pink-ball Test; Dravid asks who will do a Pujara?

If India dont land the first punch by clinching the opening day-night Test against Australia, the going will get very tough for the visitors in the absence of talismanic skipper Virat Kohli, feels former national coach Anil Kumble. India wi...

Indiana hospital rehearses roll-out of much-anticipated COVID-19 vaccine

An Indiana hospital on Friday will conduct a rehearsal of procedures for administering Pfizers COVID-19 vaccine, anticipating that it will be able to begin inoculating patients next week, a major step in the battle to end the pandemic.A han...

Imran Khan govt did not take provinces into confidence on COVID vaccine, says Sindh minister

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho on Friday slammed the Imran Khan-led federal government for not taking provinces into confidence about the coronavirus vaccination timeline. According to Geo News, Pechuho said that she had found out ab...

TMC hits out MHA for summoning chief sec, DGP

The ruling TMC in West Bengal Friday hit out at the union home ministry for summoning the state chief secretary and director general of police for the attack on BJP national president J P Naddas convoy and accused the saffron party of tryin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020