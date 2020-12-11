Left Menu
Development News Edition

Equities close in green zone, ONGC gains on rising crude prices

Equity benchmark indices ended higher in a volatile session on Friday after a day's break amid mixed global cues.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-12-2020 16:37 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 16:37 IST
Equities close in green zone, ONGC gains on rising crude prices
ONGC gained by 5.4 pc on Friday to Rs 96.65 per share. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices ended higher in a volatile session on Friday after a day's break amid mixed global cues. At the closing bell, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 139 points or 0.3 per cent at 46,099 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 36 points or 0.26 per cent at 13,514.

Nifty auto, IT and pharma slipped by thin margins but all other sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive zone. Nifty PSU bank and metal were up by 1 per cent each, FMCG by 0.9 per cent, realty by 0.8 per cent and financial service by 0.3 per cent. Among stocks, energy majors performed well with ONGC gaining by 5.4 per cent to Rs 96.65 per share. NTPC was up by 5.3 per cent, GAIL by 5 per cent, Coal India by 2.5 per cent and IndianOil Corporation by 1.6 per cent.

The other prominent winners were State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Titan, ITC and Tata Steel. However, those which showed marginal losses were Axis Bank, Eicher Motors, JSW Steel, UPL and Cipla. Meanwhile, Asian shares bounced back as progress on COVID-19 vaccines boosted investor sentiment but tricky Brexit negotiations and US stimulus talks capped gains in riskier assets.

Japan's Nikkei dropped by 0.35 per cent but South Korea's Kospi rose by 0.89 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng moved up by 0.36 per cent. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha:OPDs, clinics briefly shut in support of IMA protest call

Doctors affiliated to the IMA in Maharashtra kept the dispensaries, OPDs and clinics shut for some time on Friday in support of the organisations call for protest against the Centres move allowing post-graduate Ayurveda practitioners to be ...

Norway may close access to its waters to EU, British fishing vessels from Jan 1

Norway may close access to its fishing waters to European and British vessels from Jan. 1, its fisheries minister said on Friday, because the trilateral fisheries deal Oslo wants with the European Union and Britain is not yet concluded. Nor...

I'm not sure Russian doping issue can be resolved in 'near future': World Athletics chief

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe on Friday said he wants suspended Russia to return as an accountable and responsible member federation but he is not sure of resolving the countrys doping-related issue in the near future. Russia was ...

Soccer-Ukraine appeal to CAS over forfeiture of game against Switzerland

Ukraines FA UAF is appealing against UEFAs decision to award Switzerland a 3-0 win in their Nations League encounter in November, following positive COVID-19 tests in the Ukraine team, the Court of Arbitration for Sport CAS said on Friday. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020