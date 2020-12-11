Left Menu
Burger King India, which recently concluded its Rs 810-crore initial public offering, will make its debut on the stock exchanges on Monday. The IPO, which opened for subscription from December 2, was subscribed over 156 times at a price band of Rs 59-60 per share.The initial share sale got oversubscribed within a few hours of opening for subscription on December 2.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2020 17:28 IST
Burger King India to list on bourses on Monday

Burger King India, which recently concluded its Rs 810-crore initial public offering, will make its debut on the stock exchanges on Monday. The equity shares will be listed on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange.

''Effective from Monday, December 14, 2020, the equity shares of Burger King India Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the exchange in the list of 'B ' Group of Securities,'' BSE said in a circular on Friday. The IPO, which opened for subscription from December 2, was subscribed over 156 times at a price band of Rs 59-60 per share.

The initial share sale got oversubscribed within a few hours of opening for subscription on December 2. The portion meant for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 86.64 times, non-institutional investors 354.11 times and retail individual investors (RIIs) 68.15 times.

The IPO included a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 450 crore. Besides, promoter entity QSR Asia Pte Ltd sold up to 6 crore shares through the IPO. At the upper end of the price band, the sale fetched Rs 360 crore. Burger King India had raised Rs 364.5 crore from anchor investors.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, CLSA India, Edelweiss Financial Services, and JM Financial were the managers to the offer. Currently, the quick service restaurant (QSR) chain operates 268 stores in India and out of them, eight are franchises, mainly located at airports, while the rest are owned by the company.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

