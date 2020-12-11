Organic food startup Organisch targets 30pc revenue growth; looking to raise funds next yr

Agri-startup Organisch Overseas, which sells organic fruits and vegetables in Delhi-NCR, is expecting 30 per cent growth in its revenue this fiscal to around Rs 4 crore with rise in demand and plans to raise funds next financial year to scale up business. Founded in March 2018 by Chirag Arora, Gurugram-based Organisch has set up its packaging facility at Bijwasan in the national capital. It currently sells organic fruits and vegetables through e-commerce platforms like Amazon, big retail chains such as More and modern stores.

The company plans to launch a mobile app early next year as well as launch its own mobile stores on electronic vehicles to directly reach out to consumers. ''The demand for organic food items on e-commerce platforms has grown since the outbreak of COVID. Our revenue is expected to grow at around Rs 4 crore this fiscal from Rs 3 crore last year,'' Arora said.

The sales were affected during April because of nationwide lockdown, but demand has rebounded sharply, he said. ''Our monthly turnover is likely to reach Rs 55 lakh by March 2021,'' Arora said, and added that the company would become profitable in 2020-21.

Organish is targeting Rs 9-10 crore turnover in the next financial year as it will also tap export potential besides domestic market, he added. The company currently sources fruits and vegetables from organic certified farms of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh among others.

''We are a bootstrapped firm. We are looking to raise funds next financial year. Our current focus is on launching mobile apps and mobile retail stores,'' Arora said. According to the government data, India ranks first in number of organic farmers and ninth in terms of area under organic farming The major organic exports from India have been flax seeds, sesame, soybean, tea, medicinal plants, rice and pulses, which were instrumental in driving an increase of nearly 50 per cent in organic exports in 2018-19, touching Rs 5,151 crore.