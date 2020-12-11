Mumbai: RPF constable rescues woman fallen on railway track

An alert Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable saved the life of a 23-year-old woman who fell on the tracks at Sandhurst Road station here, an official said on Friday. Aneesha Shaikh felt dizzy and fell on the track while waiting for a train on platform number 2 of Sandhurst Road station on Thursday evening, the official said.

On-duty RPF constable from Byculla post Shyam Surat immediately jumped on the tracks and safely brought the woman back to the platform with the help of some passengers, just as a CSMT-bound train arrived there, he said. According to railway officials, the CCTV footage of from the scene showed some passengers trying to stop the approaching train, while the constable lifted the woman from the tracks.

The footage of the incident has gone viral on social media, the official said. Earlier this year, personnel from the RPF, Railways, Maharashtra Security Force and Government Railway Police saved 13 lives on Mumbai's suburban network, a release issued by the Central Railway stated.