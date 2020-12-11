Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt cautiously optimistic on economy; will continue to take steps to push growth: DEA Secy

While the government will continue to emphasise on infrastructure spend, but unless and until we have the private sector coming and taking the burden of the growth of the country, I dont think we can have a sustainable growth.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 19:28 IST
Govt cautiously optimistic on economy; will continue to take steps to push growth: DEA Secy

The government is cautiously optimistic on the economic front and will continue to take measures to push growth, Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj said on Friday. Addressing Ficci's Annual Convention, he said the second quarter GDP number was much better than market expectations and it will further improve in the second half of the current fiscal. The economy contracted by 7.5 per cent in the second quarter, as against 23.9 per cent degrowth in the first quarter of this fiscal on account of the COVID-19 pandemic. ''So we are positive. We are cautiously optimistic on the economic front. And we are hoping that our third and fourth quarter will be far better than the second quarter. ''And I may also add that not only us, but the international organisations, the rating agencies, all of them have revised their estimates upwards for the country,'' he said. On Thursday, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) upgraded its forecast for the Indian economy, projecting 8 per cent contraction in 2020-21 as compared to (-) 9 per cent estimated earlier, on the back of faster than expected recovery. Growth will return in 2021-22, at 7.2 per cent in South Asia and 8 per cent in India, ADB said in its latest Asian Development Outlook Supplement. Bajaj further said demand momentum continues even beyond the festive season which will push growth in the third and fourth quarters. ''We will continue to take all steps that are required for ensuring that the economy keeps going up from here, and we will see far better quarter three, quarter four and the next year,'' he emphasised. On setting up a development financial institution (DFI) for funding infrastructure projects, Bajaj said such an entity is needed. In the months to come, there would be some good progress on that front, he said, adding the government has created a debt platform in the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) for which there was a Cabinet announcement. ''The Government of India is committed to give Rs 6,000 crores in the next two years...that would be leveraged with debt by NIIF and we will be putting in more than Rs 1 lakh crore into infrastructure sector on the debt side ...other than the equity side. ''While DFI is in the works, we are also taking other steps to ensure that infrastructure spend happens and both debt and equity are taken care of,'' he said. Bajaj also urged the industry to come forward and invest in the economy so that there is sustainable growth. ''While the government will continue to emphasise on infrastructure spend, but unless and until we have the private sector coming and taking the burden of the growth of the country, I don't think we can have a sustainable growth. ''So we would like to know from you (industry) as to what is it that you want the government to do so that both of us can carry this forward and 2021 we start a new decade, and that decade is the decade for India,'' he said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

J-K tourism dept marks International Mountain Day to boost adventure tourism

To boost adventure tourism, the Jammu and Kashmir tourism department celebrated International Mountain Day at the conference hall of the TRC Sport Climbing at Artificial Rock in Nowgam village on Friday. Speaking to ANI, Indo-Tibetan Border...

S&P downgrades Sri Lanka on debt servicing risks

Rating agency S P slashed Sri Lankas credit rating to CCCC on Friday on concerns that risks to the countrys debt-servicing capacity have risen as the impact of COVID-19 pandemic has significantly narrowed the governments fiscal space. S Ps ...

Bottas leads in 2nd practice for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Valtteri Bottas posted the fastest time Friday in the second practice for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The Mercedes driver was .2 seconds ahead of teammate Lewis Hamilton and .77 seconds clear of Red Bull driver Max Verstappen.Th...

23 COVID deaths in Haryana, infection tally surpasses 2.5 lakh

Haryana recorded 23 more deaths linked to COVID-19, bringing the toll to 2,699, while the infection count mounted to 2,50,394 on Friday with the detection of 1,065 fresh cases, according to a bulletin. The new fatalities included four each ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020