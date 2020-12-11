Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mediapro seals agreement over French soccer rights dispute-media

Mediapro's founder Jaume Roures said in October the company was working to find an agreement over its broadcasting rights after LFP issued Mediapro with a formal notice to honour the first payment, worth 172 million euros ($208.58 million) payment. As a result, the Telefoot channel launched by Mediapro in August in France will cease broadcasting, the newspapers reported.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 11-12-2020 20:23 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 20:23 IST
Mediapro seals agreement over French soccer rights dispute-media

Spanish media rights agency Mediapro has sealed an agreement with the French soccer governing body LFP over its Ligue 1 broadcasting rights to solve a dispute over payments, French newspapers L'Equipe and Le Parisien reported on Friday. Under the terms of the agreement, Mediapro, majority-owned by Chinese private equity fund Orient Hontai, will give up the TV rights it had won for a record of 780 million euros per season over the 2020-2024 period and pay a fraction of the two payments missed by the heavily indebted group.

Mediapro agreed to pay 100 million euros to free itself from its financial commitments to the LFP, L'Equipe reported. The two payments it missed, due in October and December, were worth more than 300 million euros. Mediapro's founder Jaume Roures said in October the company was working to find an agreement over its broadcasting rights after LFP issued Mediapro with a formal notice to honour the first payment, worth 172 million euros ($208.58 million) payment.

As a result, the Telefoot channel launched by Mediapro in August in France will cease broadcasting, the newspapers reported. LFP was not immediately available for comment. A spokesman for Mediapro declined to comment over the details of the agreement but confirmed Telefoot will cease broadcasting from Dec. 23. ($1 = 0.8246 euros)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India produces 60 million PPEs, 150 million N-95 masks till October from zero in March: Irani

Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani on Friday said India produced over 60 million personal protection equipment PPEs and around 150 million N-95 masks till October, from zero in March. The country has so far exported over 20 million PPE an...

Portugal predicts TAP will need $2.4 billion to keep flying

Portugal expects airline TAP will need around 2 billion euros 2.4 billion in extra funds with state guarantees to cover its financing needs until 2024 under a restructuring plan. Flag carrier TAP asked for state aid in April after suspendin...

J-K tourism dept marks International Mountain Day to boost adventure tourism

To boost adventure tourism, the Jammu and Kashmir tourism department celebrated International Mountain Day at the conference hall of the TRC Sport Climbing at Artificial Rock in Nowgam village on Friday. Speaking to ANI, Indo-Tibetan Border...

S&P downgrades Sri Lanka on debt servicing risks

Rating agency S P slashed Sri Lankas credit rating to CCCC on Friday on concerns that risks to the countrys debt-servicing capacity have risen as the impact of COVID-19 pandemic has significantly narrowed the governments fiscal space. S Ps ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020