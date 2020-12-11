Left Menu
MSMEs comprise 75 pc of Ordnance Factory Board vendors: chairman

The 4,000 odd vendors are engaged in supplying items to 41 OFB factories spread across the country, Vishwakarma said, He said that the OFB is extending its testing centre facilities to private players.An e-procurement facility has been launched for greater transparency and ease of doing business, Vishwakarma, who is also the director general of Ordnance Factories, said.

Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) Chairman C S Vishwakarma on Friday said that 75 per cent of its 4,000 vendors are medium and small scale enterprises (MSMEs). Vishwakarma said that in order to promote ease of doing business, the MSME vendors are paid within 60 days of delivery and they do not need any guarantee clause to meet beforehand.

''The ordnance factories procure goods averaging Rs 4,000 crore to Rs 5,000 crore from the vendors per annum,'' he said at an e-session organised by the Bharat Chamber of Commerce on 'OFB and opportunities for the Indian industries'. The 4,000 odd vendors are engaged in supplying items to 41 OFB factories spread across the country, Vishwakarma said, He said that the OFB is extending its testing centre facilities to private players.

''An e-procurement facility has been launched for greater transparency and ease of doing business,'' Vishwakarma, who is also the director general of Ordnance Factories, said. PTI AMR NN NN

