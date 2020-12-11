Left Menu
Development News Edition

Euro zone bond yields drop as markets reassess no-deal Brexit risks

Euro zone bond yields resumed their downward trend, with Germany's benchmark 10-year bond yield falling to a one-month low of -0.643%, down 4 bps on the day. "It's mostly Brexit-driven, I think," said Antoine Bouvet, senior rates strategist at ING, citing European Commission chief Ursula Von der Leyen's comments as a key driver.

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-12-2020 22:24 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 22:00 IST
Euro zone bond yields drop as markets reassess no-deal Brexit risks
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Core euro zone government bond yields fell by 3-5 basis points on Friday, with Germany's benchmark yield hitting a one-month low, as the risk of a no-deal Brexit added to the euro zone's economic woes, prompting investors to seek safer assets. European shares fell as markets re-evaluated the likelihood of a no-deal Brexit.

Britain is more likely to leave the European Union's orbit on Dec. 31 without a trade deal than with an agreement, the head of the European Commission was quoted as telling the bloc's 27 national leaders on Friday. Euro zone bond yields resumed their downward trend, with Germany's benchmark 10-year bond yield falling to a one-month low of -0.643%, down 4 bps on the day.

"It's mostly Brexit-driven, I think," said Antoine Bouvet, senior rates strategist at ING, citing European Commission chief Ursula Von der Leyen's comments as a key driver. "This is harming the economic prospects of both -- the UK more, but those markets are very correlated I think. It's just one on top of many economic risks for the euro zone," he said.

Spain's 10-year yield entered negative territory for the first time on record, touching a low of -0.002%, down 2 bps on the day. The move comes after Portugal's 10-year yield also fell below zero for the first time on Tuesday.

Ireland's 10-year yield also hit its lowest on record, down 3 bps at -0.33% at 1251 GMT. Euro zone yields rose temporarily on Thursday when the European Central Bank expanded its bond-buying programme as expected.

But Thursday's sell-off in bond markets was small because ECB chief Christine Lagarde noted that inflation remained disappointingly low and said the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) envelope "need not be used in full". As market sentiment turned cautious on Friday, investors also focused on the economic impact of rising COVID-19 cases and lockdown restrictions in Europe, analysts said.

Governments across Europe have imposed restrictions on activity to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus during the Christmas holiday period.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO expects decisions on Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca vaccines in weeks

The World Health Organization expects to make decisions on whether to give emergency use approval to COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca in coming weeks, its chief scientist said on Friday.Soumya Swaminathan said the glob...

ISL 7: Hyderabad FC maintain unbeaten streak, play out 1-1 draw against ATK Mohun Bagan

Hyderabad FC remained unbeaten in the ongoing seventh season of Indian Super League ISL following their 1-1 draw against ATK Mohun Bagan at the Fatorda Stadium, on Friday. Manvir Singh 54 had put ATKMB in the driving seat before they succum...

ICC prosecutor seeks full investigation into Nigerian conflict

The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court on Friday said she would seek a full investigation into possible war crimes and crimes against humanity allegedly committed during Nigerias conflict with the Islamist rebel group Boko Haram...

'I'm immensely proud': Bhumi Pednekar after release of Durgamati

As her much-anticipated horror-thriller film Durgamati is released, Bollywood star Bhumi Padnekar talks about how playing the most daunting double role turned out to be the most special character for her career. Pednekar, who played the lea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020