Yes Bank on Friday said it has sold 15 lakh equity shares, equivalent to 2.56 per cent stake in Sical Logistics.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 22:19 IST
Yes Bank sells 2.56 pc stake in Coffee Day group-owned Sical Logistics

Yes Bank on Friday said it has sold 15 lakh equity shares, equivalent to 2.56 per cent stake in Sical Logistics. Yes Bank has sold 15,00,000 equity shares having a nominal value of Rs 10 each, constituting 2.56 per cent of the paid-up share capital of Sical Logistics limited (Sical) in various tranches, Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The last tranche of the sale being on December 10, 2020, resulting in a change in holding of the bank by more than 2 per cent of the total shareholding of Sical, it added. Sical was acquired by Coffee Day group in 2011.

The company is engaged in stevedoring, customs handling, trucking and steamer agency businesses, mining, port logistics, road and rail transport, container freight station, warehousing and shipping..

