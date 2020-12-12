Left Menu
Development News Edition

MERC issues 2 orders, to enable Adani plant to rework compensation for higher coal price

The APML had filed an appeal with the APTEL challenging certain aspects of the MERCs order issued on March 7, 2018 regarding compensation under change in law for alternate coal usage on account of shortfall of domestic coal for the period up to March 2017 covered under the New Coal Distribution Policy, for sale of power from its 3,300 MW Supercritical power plant at Tiroda, Maharashtra to MSEDCL.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 22:30 IST
MERC issues 2 orders, to enable Adani plant to rework compensation for higher coal price
Image Credit: Flickr

Adani Power on Saturday said electricity regulator MERC has passed two orders, which would enable its arm APML to claim revised compensation of higher coal from Maharashtra Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL)

Adani Power Maharashtra Ltd (APML) runs 3,300 MW power plant at Tiroda in Maharashtra

''Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) has announced two consequential orders at the direction of Appellate Tribunal of Electricity (APTEL), regarding appeals filed by the Company's wholly owned subsidiary APML,'' a BSE filing said. It further said that with the receipt of the present orders, the APML will now file revised compensation claims with MSEDCL to the extent of clarifications given by APTEL on the technical parameters to be considered in the methodology of computation. The present orders passed by MERC are consequential as per directions given by APTEL to MERC. The APML has already received claimed compensation partially from MSEDCL on the basis of MERC's previous orders. The APML had filed an appeal with the APTEL challenging certain aspects of the MERC's order issued on March 7, 2018 regarding compensation under change in law for alternate coal usage on account of shortfall of domestic coal for the period up to March 2017 covered under the New Coal Distribution Policy, for sale of power from its 3,300 MW Supercritical power plant at Tiroda, Maharashtra to MSEDCL. Similarly, the APML and the MSEDCL had filed cross appeals with the APTEL challenging certain aspects of the MERC's order issued on February 7, 2019 regarding compensation under change in law for alternate coal usage on account of shortfall of domestic coal for the period April 2017 onwards covered under the SHAKTI policy (Scheme for Harnessing and Allocating Koyala Transparently in India ).

  • READ MORE ON:
  • APML

TRENDING

No plan to change Everest height in Bengal school books till notified by authorities in country

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

Walgreens, CVS Health to administer first vaccines to U.S. nursing homes on Dec 21 - executives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hardline Indonesian cleric held over alleged coronavirus lockdown breaches

Indonesian police detained firebrand Islamic cleric Rizieq Shihab for questioning on Saturday on suspicion of breaching coronavirus restrictions by staging several mass gatherings since his return from self-exile last month. The controversi...

Opposition parties shedding crocodile tears for farmers: Maurya

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday advised farmers to be aware of the vested interests of opposition parties, alleging that they are shedding crocodile tears for them. While interacting with reporters here,...

Officials appeal for low-key programs at Bhima Koregaon

Top district officials on Saturday appealed people to avoid gathering in large numbers at the Bhima Koregaon war memorial on January 1 in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Pune Collector Rajesh Deshmukh reviewedthe arrangements for the annu...

Kerala CM hits out at central probe agencies, alleges misuse

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday alleged central probe agencies, which should function as per established norms, were being misused to destabilise state governments ruled by opposition parties. The Kerala government viewed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020