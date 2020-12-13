Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bharti Infratel gets RoC nod for change of name to Indus Towers post mega merger

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2020 13:47 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 13:47 IST
Bharti Infratel gets RoC nod for change of name to Indus Towers post mega merger

Bharti Infratel has received approval from the Registrar of Companies for changing its name to Indus Towers, following the recent merger of the two companies to create a mega tower entity. The company has initiated due process for final approval from stock exchanges for updating the name change.

In a BSE filing, Bharti Infratel said it ''has received approval from the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi and Haryana for change of name of the company from Bharti Infratel Limited to Indus Towers Limited as provided in the scheme of amalgamation and arrangement between the company and erstwhile Indus Towers Limited and their respective shareholders and creditors.'' In this regard, the Registrar of Companies has issued a fresh certificate of incorporation dated December 10, 2020 certifying the name change, it said. ''...please note that the name of the company has been changed from Bharti lnfratel Limited to Indus Towers Limited, wherever appearing in the Memorandum of Association (MOA) and Articles of Association (AOA) of the company,'' it said.

The merger of Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers to create a mega tower company was completed last month. The debt-ridden Vodafone Idea had received about Rs 3,760 crore cash for its 11.15 per cent holding in Indus Towers..

TRENDING

Odd News Roundup: Yandex robots start to deliver restaurant meals in central Moscow; Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector of European church clocks and more

AstraZeneca buying drug developer Alexion for USD 39 billion

INTERVIEW-With U.S. now in hand, BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production

United Airlines starts Delhi-Chicago daily flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

9-year-old girl raped, juvenile apprehended

A 13-year-old boy has been apprehended for allegedly raping a nine-year-old girl in Uttar Pradeshs Mahoba district, police said on Sunday. The girl was playing outside her home on Friday evening when the boy, who lives in the neighbourhood,...

Fortune Park Hotels inks 4 agreements to expand footprint in India

Fortune Park Hotels, member of ITCs hotel group, on Sunday announced signing of four individual operating agreements for a hotel each at Candolim in Goa, Deoghar in Jharkhand, Haldwani in Uttarakhand and Tirupur in Tamil Nadu. With these ag...

Pak actor Mahira Khan tests positive for COVID-19

Pakistani star Mahira Khan on Sunday said she has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently in isolation. The 35-year-old actor, popular for shows like Humsafar and Sadqay Tumhare, and films Bol and Bin Roye, said getting diagnosed w...

Renowned Sanskrit scholar Govindacharya no more

Mangaluru, Dec 13 PTIRenowned Sanskrit scholar Vidyavachaspati Bannanje Govindacharya died at his residence at Ambalpady in Udupi on Sunday due to age related illness, family sources said. He was 85.A propagator of Madhwa ideology and a gre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020