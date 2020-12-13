Two dead as Maha BJP MLA's car hits two-wheeler in Thane

Two persons were killed at Kalyan in Maharashtra's Thane district on Sunday after their two- wheeler was hit by a car in which Murbad BJP MLA Kisan Kathore was travelling, police said. The accident occurred near Vahuli village on Rayate- Ambernath Road around 8 pm, in which the MLA and his bodyguard also received injuries, a Kalyan taluka police station official said.

''A man and a woman were killed in the accident, though their names and other details are not immediately available. Senior officials have rushed to the spot,'' he added.

Further information about the incident is awaited. Murbad Assembly constituency falls under Thane district.