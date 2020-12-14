Left Menu
Australia to bring forward subsidy payment to keep refineries open

The support will be provided through a minimum one cent payment for each litre of petrol, diesel and jet fuel from the domestic refineries that continue operations in Australia. Refiners must agree to continue to operate for the duration of the program to receive the payment, which will be funded by the Australian government for the first six months in a package worth A$83.5 million ($63.1 million).

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 14-12-2020 03:32 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 03:22 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Australia will bring forward by six months a subsidy payment designed to support the country's four refineries to help tide over the financial hit from the coronavirus pandemic, Energy Minister Angus Taylor said on Monday. Australia's local refineries are reeling from a slump in demand triggered by international travel curbs due to COVID-19, racking up losses which they say threaten the future of their plants.

"The COVID-19 pandemic continues to place immense pressure on our refineries and the many Australians employed in the fuel sector," Taylor said. "The production payments will help the industry withstand the economic shock of this crisis, protecting local jobs and industry, bolstering our fuel security and shielding motorists from higher prices."

Taylor said the support, announced as part of a A$2.3 billion ($1.74 billion) comprehensive fuel security package in September, will now begin on Jan. 1, 2021 versus July 1. The support will be provided through a minimum one cent payment for each litre of petrol, diesel and jet fuel from the domestic refineries that continue operations in Australia.

Refiners must agree to continue to operate for the duration of the program to receive the payment, which will be funded by the Australian government for the first six months in a package worth A$83.5 million ($63.1 million). With demand expected to recover slowly and overcapacity squeezing margins, the four refiners - BP Plc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Viva Energy Group and Ampol Ltd - have been urging the government to provide more support.

($1 = 1.3240 Australian dollars)

