Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's new home prices rise 0.1% in November from October

Average new home prices in 70 major cities rose 0.1% in November from the previous month, Reuters calculated from National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data. That compared with 0.2% on-month growth in October. Prices rose 4.0% in November from the same month a year earlier.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 14-12-2020 07:08 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 07:08 IST
China's new home prices rise 0.1% in November from October

New home prices in China grew at a slower monthly pace in November, official data showed on Monday, with tightening policies continuing to cool the market in larger cities while some smaller towns saw prices fall as demand waned. Average new home prices in 70 major cities rose 0.1% in November from the previous month, Reuters calculated from National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data. That compared with 0.2% on-month growth in October.

Prices rose 4.0% in November from the same month a year earlier. That compared with a 4.3% on-year increase in October. China's property market has recovered quickly from the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting the government to step up efforts to deleverage the highly indebted sector to curb financial risk.

TRENDING

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Explosion reportedly strikes ship off Jiddah, Saudi Arabia

A maritime group says an explosion has struck a ship off the Red Sea port city of Jiddah, Saudi Arabia. The United Kingdom Marine Trade Operations, an organisation under Britains royal navy, said the blast happened Sunday, without elaborati...

Australia to bring forward subsidy payment in push to keep refineries open

Australia will bring forward by six months a payment to support the countrys three remaining oil refineries to help tide over the financial hit from the coronavirus pandemic, Energy Minister Angus Taylor said on Monday. Australias refinerie...

First batch of Pfizer/BioNTEch COVID-19 vaccines arrives in Canada

The first COVID-19 vaccines landed on Canadian soil on Sunday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, and some Canadians are expected to roll up their sleeves for a shot as soon as Monday. Canada and the United States are set this week to beco...

Japan's PM may further restrict tourism campaign to fight virus as approval rating plummets

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will chair a coronavirus meeting on Monday and could further restrict a travel subsidy programme in an effort to contain mounting infections, as his approval rating plummets over the handling of the pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020