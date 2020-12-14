Left Menu
Bigbloc Construction completes major expansion; plant at full capacity

BSE & NSE listed Bigbloc Construction Limited, leading manufacturers of building materials including AAC (Autoclaved Aerated Concrete) Blocks (Fly Ash Bricks), have informed the BSE that it has successfully completed its expansion before schedule with the plant of its subsidiary - M/s Starbigbloc Building Material Private Limited expanded production capacity by 25 per cent. Plant is running at full capacity utilization.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-12-2020 11:36 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 11:36 IST
Narayan Saboo, Chairman, Bigbloc Construction. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): BSE & NSE listed Bigbloc Construction Limited, leading manufacturers of building materials including AAC (Autoclaved Aerated Concrete) Blocks (Fly Ash Bricks), have informed the BSE that it has successfully completed its expansion before schedule with the plant of its subsidiary - M/s Starbigbloc Building Material Private Limited expanded production capacity by 25 per cent. Plant is running at full capacity utilization. The company is expected to announce major business proposals and plans. It is to be noted here that Big Bloc would announce major Expansion and Acquisition Plans as per market Reports. Also, it is rumored that some large Financial Institutions are eyeing to pick up stake in the company.

Earlier, Promoters of Bigbloc Construction had raised shareholding through creeping acquisition and are still looking at increasing the shareholding through open market and bourses have been informed duly about their intentions. This shows the confidence of the promoters in the company. Bigbloc has a state-of-art, ultramodern, environment friendly manufacturing facilities at Gujarat, using fly ash as raw material, since they not only consume less energy in manufacturing but also, help to save the recurring cost of electricity and also earn Carbon Credits.

AAC Blocks are high quality building material that offer unique combination of strength, low weight, thermal insulation, sound absorption, unsurpassed fire resistance ability as compared to bricks due whereby saving Structural Cost. The market share of AAC is only 6 per cent as against 90 per cent share of conventional Bricks which are banned in several markets. With this shift to AAC by leading construction companies, share of AAC is poised for upward move substantially. Bigbloc has got reputed clients like Lodha, HDIL, Kanakia, Raheja, Regency Nirman, Mahindra, Larsen &Toubro, Shapoorji Pallonji, etc.

Also, with the Government having high focus on Infrastructure Development and Housing for All, the demand for AAC Blocks would increase multi-fold whereby turnover and profitability would go up substantially. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

