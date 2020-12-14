Himachal Governor Dattatreya escapes unhurt in road mishap in Telangana

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya had a lucky escape after his car veered off the road on the national highway on Monday, police said. No one was injured in the incident, which happened at Choutuppal near here on National Highway-65 (Hyderabad- Vijayawada), a senior police official told P T I.

As per preliminary information, the car's steering suddenly turned left resulting in the driver losing control and the vehicle going off the road, the official said. The incident took place on NH 65 while the Governor was on his way to Nalgonda district for a programme from Hyderabad, police said, adding he later continued his journey in another vehicle.