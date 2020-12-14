Left Menu
Himachal Governor Dattatreya escapes unhurt in road mishap in Telangana

No one was injured in the incident, which happened at Choutuppal near here on National Highway-65 Hyderabad- Vijayawada, a senior police official told P T I.As per preliminary information, the cars steering suddenly turned left resulting in the driver losing control and the vehicle going off the road, the official said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-12-2020 13:37 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 13:08 IST
Himachal Governor Dattatreya escapes unhurt in road mishap in Telangana
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya had a lucky escape after his car veered off the road on the national highway on Monday, police said. No one was injured in the incident, which happened at Choutuppal near here on National Highway-65 (Hyderabad- Vijayawada), a senior police official told P T I.

As per preliminary information, the car's steering suddenly turned left resulting in the driver losing control and the vehicle going off the road, the official said. The incident took place on NH 65 while the Governor was on his way to Nalgonda district for a programme from Hyderabad, police said, adding he later continued his journey in another vehicle.

