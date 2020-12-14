Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU's Barnier says UK trade deal still possible

The European Union's Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, said on Monday sealing a new trade pact with Britain was still possible and that negotiations are continuing to attempt to solve rifts over access to UK fishing waters and rules of economic fair play for companies. "We've only been negotiating for nine months, we've needed at least five years for all the previous agreements, we are going to give every chance to this agreement...

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 14-12-2020 13:16 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 13:16 IST
EU's Barnier says UK trade deal still possible

The European Union's Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, said on Monday sealing a new trade pact with Britain was still possible and that negotiations are continuing to attempt to solve rifts over access to UK fishing waters and rules of economic fair play for companies.

"We've only been negotiating for nine months, we've needed at least five years for all the previous agreements, we are going to give every chance to this agreement... which is still possible," Barnier told journalists, on arriving to update envoys from the 27 EU countries in Brussels on the UK talks.

"A good, balanced agreement. That means two conditions which aren't met yet. Free and fair competition... and an agreement which guarantees reciprocal access to markets and waters. And it's on these points that we haven't found the right balance with the British. So we keep working."

TRENDING

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Navi Mumbai: 4 held for duping spare parts supply firm

The former manager of an offshoreplatform spare parts supply firm and three others were bookedfor allegedly siphoning off Rs 27.62 lakh by carrying out adummy sale transaction, Navi Mumbai police said on MondayThe four created a fake purcha...

EU's Barnier "guarded" on Brexit deal but "patient still alive" - diplomats

The European Unions Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier was guarded on the prospects for a trade deal with Britain at a meeting with the blocs ambassadors in Brussels on Monday, a senior EU diplomat said.Patient still alive ... but keep the un...

Britain opens talks with EDF on funding Sizewell C nuclear project

Britain on Monday confirmed it would enter negotiations with Frances EDF to try to strike a funding deal on the 20 billion pound 27 billion Sizewell C nuclear energy project in Suffolk, Eastern England.Were starting negotiations with EDF, w...

Increase testing in districts where COVID infection numbers are high: HC to AAP govt

The Delhi High Court on Monday said it expects the AAP government to increase the number of COVID-19 tests in those districts of the national capital where the infection numbers are high. A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020