Nayara Energy and Shell Lubricants ink strategic partnership to provide world-class offerings for customers across India

NEW DELHI, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nayara Energy, a new-age integrated downstream energy company and Shell, the global leader in finished lubricants, announced a strategic partnership that will provide customers access to Shell Lubricants' best-in-class products, including the premium range of Ultra engine oils at Nayara and Essar fuel stations. Nayara Energy, the fastest growing pan-India private fuel retail network, operates an extensive network of over 5,900 fuel stations across the country. According to B. Anand, CEO, Nayara Energy, '' The partnership of Nayara Energy and Shell Lubricants will leverage the combined strength of both brands to offer world-class products and services to cater to evolving needs of our customers across the country, while reinforcing Nayara Energy's commitment to excellence across the value chain.' ''We are delighted to partner with Shell Lubricants to cater to the growing need of mobility and convenience in India. This partnership will enable Nayara Energy to elevate customer experience across our extensive network in India.'', added Stephan Beyeler, Chief Marketing Officer, Nayara Energy. Raman Ojha, Country Head, Shell Lubricants India, said, ''Our customers are always at the heart of all our efforts. Our partnership with Nayara Energy is a testimony to our shared principles and like-minded approach towards delivering maximum satisfaction, in line with the evolving needs of our consumers. With this partnership, we will also expand our presence in the lubricants market across India bringing our world-class technology, products and service offerings to a much larger number of consumers. There is great potential for further growth in the Indian market, especially in non-metro cities, which we intend to service through this partnership.'' Since October 1, 2020, Nayara Energy is launching new retail outlets with Nayara brand and has already unveiled over 200 new Nayara fuel stations in the country. About Shell: Shell is one of the most diversified international energy company in India with over 8500 employees and presence across upstream, integrated gas, downstream, renewable energy, and deep capabilities in R&D, digitalization, and business operations. It has the entire Lubricants end-to-end value chain in India, from conceptualization and development, to production and distribution. This includes a world class lubricant oil blending plant with a capacity of more than 115 million litres, a distributor network of more than 185 and over 60,000 retailers across the country. The company also fully owns and operates an LNG re-gasification terminal at Hazira. Through its subsidiary, BG Exploration and Production India Limited, Shell holds a 30% interest in, and is joint operator of the Panna - Mukta oil and gas fields. With a focus on digitization and future ready sustainable solutions, the company is nurturing a vibrant ecosystem in India to accelerate energy innovations with Shell E4 for start-ups, Shell Eco-marathon, and investments in new energy companies like Husk Power and Cleantech Solar. Shell also remains committed to making positive contributions to the communities in which it operates through programmes like NXplorers, Access to Energy and Road Safety across India. Follow @shell_India @makethefuture @shell_ecomar to know how it is redefining the energy space.

