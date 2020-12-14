Left Menu
Poland fines supermarket chain Biedronka over profits at cost of suppliers

Jeronimo Martins Polska earned more than 600 million zlotys from the questionable practices over the last three years, the competition watchdog said, and the practices affected over 200 companies, most of which were fruit and vegetable suppliers. Biedronka did not immediately respond to an emailed Reuters request for comment.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 14-12-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 15:12 IST
Poland's antimonopoly watchdog (UOKiK) fined the owner of the country's largest food retailer Biedronka, Jeronimo Martins Polska, 723 million zlotys ($197.94 million) on Monday for unfairly reaping profits at the cost of its suppliers. Suppliers were only notified of required discounts after contracts had been signed, supplies provided and payments made, UOKiK said in a statement, in violation of good practices and legal requirements.

"This leads to unexpected price drops for the suppliers, a drop in profits and margins and therefore makes business planning significantly more difficult," the competition watchdog said in a statement on its website.

Biedronka did not immediately respond to an emailed Reuters request for comment. ($1 = 3.6527 zlotys)

