Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tata Sons among multiple bidders in race to buy Air India

Salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Group was among multiple entities that on Monday put in preliminary bids for buying the governments stake in loss-making carrier Air India. Multiple expressions of interest have been received for strategic disinvestment of Air India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 18:09 IST
Tata Sons among multiple bidders in race to buy Air India
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Group was among ''multiple'' entities that on Monday put in preliminary bids for buying the government's stake in loss-making carrier Air India. ''Multiple expressions of interest have been received for strategic disinvestment of Air India. The Transaction will now move to the second stage,'' Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted.

He, however, did not reveal either the identity of the bidders or the number of bids received for buying the national carrier. Sources said Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, has put in an Expression of Interest (EoI) at the close of the deadline on Monday.

It was not, however, immediately clear if Tatas have bid alone or in consortium with an airline. An official said transaction advisor will inform bidders before January 6, if their bids have been qualified.

Qualified bidders will then be asked to submit financial bids.

TRENDING

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP wins 32 out of 49 seats in Goa's Zilla Panchayat polls

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party BJP in Goa on Monday made big gains in the Zilla Panchayat elections, winning 32 out of 49 seats on offer, while the opposition Congress performed poorly, bagging just four. Voting took place on December 12...

AAP stages hunger strike in Jammu in support of agitating farmers

Members of the Aam Aadmi Party AAP on Monday staged a day-long hunger strike here in solidarity with farmers who are protesting against the Centres new agri laws. Some social groups also took out a joint rally, demanding repealing of the la...

SpiceHealth inks pact with CCBM for dry swab COVID-19 test

Health-care company SpiceHealth has signed an MoU with the CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology CCMB here for using the latters COVID-19 dry swab direct RT-PCR test technology, billed as a game changer that would cut down the time...

Writers Kanika Dhillon, Himanshu Sharma get engaged

Writers Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma on Monday got engaged in a private ceremony in the presence of family members, the couple said. While Dhillon is known for writing acclaimed films like Manmarziyaan, Kedarnath and Judgementall Hai ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020