Actor Dilip Arya shines in MX Player's latest web-series 'Beehad Ka Baghi'

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-12-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 18:22 IST
Actor Dilip Arya shines in MX Player's latest web-series 'Beehad Ka Baghi'
MX Player. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], December 14 (ANI/PRNewswire): MX Player has released its latest web-series after the super success of Aashram Chapter 2. The new series titled 'Beehad Ka Baghi' has a debutant actor Dilip Arya essaying the lead character of Shiv Kumar Patel aka Dadua, a dreaded dacoit of Bundelkhand. The web series available in multiple Indian languages, has been able to attract a lot of viewers and people are appreciating the narrative as well as the performance essayed by Dilip. The series has crossed 24 million views in just a short span of time. Dilip's performance has been loved by the audiences and the critics alike, which shows his talent as a great performer and artist. Coming from a small village Amauli in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh where his father worked as a mason, Dilip's story to tinsel town has been of grit and perseverance. "After my father passed away at the age of 11, I didn't lose my spirit and started doing menial jobs while my mother worked as a farm labourer. Later, to earn a better living, I joined a tailoring shop and kept my studies going," says Dilip, reminiscing his childhood days.

Now, a postgraduate from Kanpur University and an alumnus of Bhartendu Natya Akademi, Lucknow, Dilip's dream and love for cinema made him enroll into the National School of Drama (NSD) so he moved to Delhi to start a new journey. "I started doing theatre with a local group there and also worked with NK Sharma's group for a while. Later, I applied for NSD and went all the way to the last round which is the workshop. Well-known actors, Pankaj Tripathi and Inamul Haq were also there in my group at that time in the workshop," shares Dilip. "But BNA was the place which gave me wings to fly high. I learned all the nuances of acting from some very learned teachers which paved the way to where I am today," shares the actor. His dream to enter films took him to Mumbai. The hard work finally paid off when he got his first break as the protagonist in the web series and his role is being highly appreciated by the audiences. He looks forward to exploring his Creative side more and showcase his versatile acting to the audience. The UP born actor now has his hands full but the projects have been delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. "It's really heart-warming, and I am really thankful to everyone for giving me so much love and appreciation. It's nice to see your hard work being appreciated and I hope that leading filmmakers notice my work and allow me to explore myself further as an actor," says a grateful & humble Dilip as he signed off for the moment.

