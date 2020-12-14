Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tatas 'interested' in Air India

Tata Group is seeking to board Air India again after nearly seven decades, with the salt-to-software conglomerate set to participate in the bidding process for the national carrier, sources said on Monday. However, the government re-initiated the disinvestment process of Air India early this year.Sources said Tata Sons is interested in acquiring Air India and will meet the government deadline for expressing the same.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2020 19:13 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 19:13 IST
Tatas 'interested' in Air India

Tata Group is seeking to board Air India again after nearly seven decades, with the salt-to-software conglomerate set to participate in the bidding process for the national carrier, sources said on Monday. The last date for submission of Expression of Interest (EoI) for Air India is Monday.

At present, the Tata group is operating two airlines -- the full service carrier Vistara in association with Singapore Airlines and AirAsia India, for which it has collaborated with Malaysian airliners group AirAsia. The Narendra Modi government has already taken one attempt to privatise Air India in the last three years, which came a cropper. However, the government re-initiated the disinvestment process of Air India early this year.

Sources said Tata Sons is ''interested'' in acquiring Air India and will meet the government deadline for expressing the same. The holding and promoter firm of the Tata group companies has, however, not decided as yet whether it will go solo or bid through a partner, the sources said.

When contacted, Tata Sons spokesperson declined to comment. An AirAsia India spokesperson, in response to a query sent to its Chief Executive Officer Sunil Bhaskaran, refused to comment.

''We would not be responding to the query,'' said the spokesperson. A group representing as many as 209 Air India employees have also put in a bid for the national carrier, the airline's Commercial Director Meenakshi Mallik said. ''We submitted the bids today (Monday) morning for acquiring the full (entire 100 per cent stake) company,'' Mallik, who initiated the employees' participation, told PTI.

Earlier, a section of Air India employees said that they were looking to bid for the airline in partnership with a private equity fund and each employee was asked to contribute Rs 1 lakh towards the bid. In January this year, the government invited bids for selling 100 per cent of its holding in Air India and its international budget arm Air India Express Ltd and 50 per cent in ground handling joint venture Air India SATS Airport Services Private Ltd. As per the Air India EoI floated by DIPAM in January, of the airline's total debt of Rs 60,074 crore as of March 31, 2019, the buyer would be required to absorb Rs 23,286.5 crore, while the rest would be transferred to Air India Assets Holding Ltd (AIAHL), a special purpose vehicle.

On December 10, the government said that the interested entities are required to submit the physical bids within 15 days from December 14 -- the last date for submitting EoIs. The Centre said it will intimate qualified interested bidders (QIBs) of Air India on January 5 next year, instead of the earlier decided date of December 29, 2020.

TRENDING

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand, Britain ease rules on blood donations by gay men

By Rachel Savage LONDON, Dec 14 Thomson Reuters Foundation - New Zealand and Britain became on Monday the latest countries to ease rules on blood donations by gay and bisexual men, as supply concerns caused by COVID-19 increase scrutiny of ...

Largest vaccination campaign in US history gets underway

The biggest vaccination drive in American history got underway on Monday as health care workers started receiving COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, providing a glimpse of hope as the nation nears the grim...

Let go of hands of 'election financiers', hold hands of country's 'annadaatas': Cong to govt

The Congress on Monday attacked the Centre over the farmers day-long hunger strike, saying the government should let go of the hands of election financiers and hold the hands of the countrys food providers by repealing the new farm laws. Le...

BJP releases 'TMC Fail card', claims Mamata govt a story of all-round failure

Describing the report card released by the Trinamool Congress last week on its governments 10-year-rule as a bluff to fool the people of West Bengal, the BJP on Monday brought out the TMC Fail Card and accused the Mamata Banerjee regime of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020