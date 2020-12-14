Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shriram City Union Finance to raise up to Rs 200 cr via bonds

The banking and securities management committee of the company at its meeting held on Monday approved issue of non-convertible debentures for an amount of Rs 100 crore with green shoe option up to Rs 100 crore, aggregating up to 2,000 NCDs amounting to Rs 200 crore, Shriram City Union Finance said in a regulatory filing.The bonds will be in the nature of secured, rated, listed, redeemable, principal protected market linked debentures PP-MLD.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 19:15 IST
Shriram City Union Finance to raise up to Rs 200 cr via bonds

Shriram City Union Finance on Monday said it will raise up to Rs 200 crore by issuing bonds on private placement basis. The banking and securities management committee of the company at its meeting held on Monday approved issue of non-convertible debentures for an amount of Rs 100 crore with green shoe option up to Rs 100 crore, aggregating up to 2,000 NCDs amounting to Rs 200 crore, Shriram City Union Finance said in a regulatory filing.

The bonds will be in the nature of secured, rated, listed, redeemable, principal protected market linked debentures (PP-MLD). The non-convertible debentures (NCDs) will be issued on a private placement basis in one or more tranches, it said.

Stock of the company closed 2.08 per cent up at Rs 1,068.35 apiece on BSE..

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Rs

TRENDING

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP CM announces Rs 50 lakh compensation, govt job for kin of killed CRPF soldier

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday announced ex gratia compensation of Rs 50 lakh and a government job to a family member of a CRPF officer from the state killed in Chhattisgarhs Sukma district. Deputy Commandant Vikas K...

New Zealand, Britain ease rules on blood donations by gay men

By Rachel Savage LONDON, Dec 14 Thomson Reuters Foundation - New Zealand and Britain became on Monday the latest countries to ease rules on blood donations by gay and bisexual men, as supply concerns caused by COVID-19 increase scrutiny of ...

Largest vaccination campaign in US history gets underway

The biggest vaccination drive in American history got underway on Monday as health care workers started receiving COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, providing a glimpse of hope as the nation nears the grim...

Let go of hands of 'election financiers', hold hands of country's 'annadaatas': Cong to govt

The Congress on Monday attacked the Centre over the farmers day-long hunger strike, saying the government should let go of the hands of election financiers and hold the hands of the countrys food providers by repealing the new farm laws. Le...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020