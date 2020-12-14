ICICI Securities on Monday said it has launched a zero brokerage plan for its customers. The announcement, which comes on the back of similar moves by peers in an industry impacted by discount brokerages, entails a plan with unlimited trading with zero brokerage on all futures trades, and charges of Rs 20 per order for margin and option trades, as per an official statement. *** *Venture Catalysts participates in USD 560,000 seed funding round Venture Catalysts, a business incubator, on Monday said it has participated in a USD 560,000 seed funding round for Callify, a calling and qualifying platform for working professionals. Malpani Ventures (India) led the round, which saw participation from other investors like Calega Ventures (UAE), The Chennai Angel Network, and Marvari Angel Network, as per an official statement. *** *Anil Agarwal Foundation to set up 500 Nand Ghars in UP Anil Agarwal Foundation will set up 500 Nand Ghars in Uttar Pradesh over the next 12 months.

Majority of the new centres will come up in Amethi and Varanasi in the first phase. Nand Ghar project and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will jointly fund the expansion programme in a 50:50 ratio, Vedanta said in a statement. Studies have shown that more than 90 per cent of the children enrolled with Nand Ghars are found in the healthy category, with zero slippage into malnutrition.