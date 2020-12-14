Left Menu
The announcement, which comes on the back of similar moves by peers in an industry impacted by discount brokerages, entails a plan with unlimited trading with zero brokerage on all futures trades, and charges of Rs 20 per order for margin and option trades, as per an official statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2020 19:26 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 19:26 IST
ICICI Securities on Monday said it has launched a zero brokerage plan for its customers. The announcement, which comes on the back of similar moves by peers in an industry impacted by discount brokerages, entails a plan with unlimited trading with zero brokerage on all futures trades, and charges of Rs 20 per order for margin and option trades, as per an official statement. *** *Venture Catalysts participates in USD 560,000 seed funding round Venture Catalysts, a business incubator, on Monday said it has participated in a USD 560,000 seed funding round for Callify, a calling and qualifying platform for working professionals. Malpani Ventures (India) led the round, which saw participation from other investors like Calega Ventures (UAE), The Chennai Angel Network, and Marvari Angel Network, as per an official statement. *** *Anil Agarwal Foundation to set up 500 Nand Ghars in UP Anil Agarwal Foundation will set up 500 Nand Ghars in Uttar Pradesh over the next 12 months.

Majority of the new centres will come up in Amethi and Varanasi in the first phase. Nand Ghar project and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will jointly fund the expansion programme in a 50:50 ratio, Vedanta said in a statement. Studies have shown that more than 90 per cent of the children enrolled with Nand Ghars are found in the healthy category, with zero slippage into malnutrition.

UP CM announces Rs 50 lakh compensation, govt job for kin of killed CRPF soldier

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday announced ex gratia compensation of Rs 50 lakh and a government job to a family member of a CRPF officer from the state killed in Chhattisgarhs Sukma district. Deputy Commandant Vikas K...

New Zealand, Britain ease rules on blood donations by gay men

By Rachel Savage LONDON, Dec 14 Thomson Reuters Foundation - New Zealand and Britain became on Monday the latest countries to ease rules on blood donations by gay and bisexual men, as supply concerns caused by COVID-19 increase scrutiny of ...

Largest vaccination campaign in US history gets underway

The biggest vaccination drive in American history got underway on Monday as health care workers started receiving COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, providing a glimpse of hope as the nation nears the grim...

Let go of hands of 'election financiers', hold hands of country's 'annadaatas': Cong to govt

The Congress on Monday attacked the Centre over the farmers day-long hunger strike, saying the government should let go of the hands of election financiers and hold the hands of the countrys food providers by repealing the new farm laws. Le...
